Meghan Markle, Nearing Her Third Trimester, Steps Out for Sweet Last Appearance Before Christmas

Meghan Markle enjoyed a special Christmas celebration among fellow actors in London on Tuesday.

The former star of Suits helped brighten the morning for nearly 40 residents of Brinsworth House, a residential nursing and care home for British entertainers run by the Royal Variety Charity. Last month, Meghan and husband Prince Harry took in the Royal Variety Performance to benefit the charity, which helps hundreds of British entertainers in need of assistance as a result of old age, ill-health or hard times.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Meghan, 37, continued to put her collection of cold weather coats on display in a grey number by Soia & Kyo that she wore unbelted to show off her white Brock Collection dress, which featured grey florals and hugged her growing baby bump. The royal mom-to-be wore her hair in a low bun for the occasion.

Meghan Markle (left) Press Association via AP Images

Meghan Markle Press Association via AP Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex — in a coat by Soia & Kyo — arrives @RoyalVariety Brinsworth House where she is visiting the residents who are former entertainers pic.twitter.com/Rt2MahL0WZ — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) December 18, 2018

On the evening of the Royal Variety show, the Duchess of Sussex was gifted a bouquet of flowers that had been picked from the garden at Brinsworth House in Twickenham, southwest London.

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Mom, Doria Ragland, Will Not Be Spending Christmas with the Royal Family

Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Inside the home on Tuesday, Meghan was given a tour of the facilities and then took part in the festive fun, including craft-making.

When asked how she’s doing by a resident, Meghan responded, “Very good.” She then paused, put her hands on her stomach and added with a laugh, “Very pregnant.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex says she’s “very good” . . . very pregnant” as she meets a resident of Brinsworth House (📹 @RoyalReporter ) pic.twitter.com/5F6p2mRvhm — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) December 18, 2018

It is Meghan’s last public engagement before the Christmas break. She and Harry, 34, will soon head off to Norfolk to join the other royals at Sandringham — but first, the couple will celebrate with Queen Elizabeth and the extended family at an annual lunch party at Buckingham Palace. The Queen usually heads up to her rural retreat the following day.

‘Merry Christmas’ from Meghan as she leaves @royalVariety Brinsworth House pic.twitter.com/S92l34ajhr — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) December 18, 2018

As she left the Brinsworth House, Meghan told the crowd, “Merry Christmas.”

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle Is ‘Demanding But Never Rude,’ Dad Says Amid Reports of Kate Middleton Feud