Lin-Manuel Miranda Jokes That Meghan Markle Knows Hamilton Lyrics Better Than He Does

If Hamilton needs a last-minute understudy, Meghan Markle is ready to go!

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the hit musical’s creator, recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show with his Mary Poppins Returns costar Emily Blunt – but talk quickly turned to seeing Hamilton alongside Meghan and Prince Harry in August for a gala performance.

Now, Miranda is gearing up to return to the stage in the show’s title role for a special performance in Puerto Rico, which will raise funds for those affected by Hurricane Maria. However, he admitted that he needed to brush up on his skills after leaving Broadway.

“I was scared when I saw it with the Duke and Duchess because Meghan knew the lyrics slightly better than I did. I was trying to mouth along, and I couldn’t get it all,” he said. “But I’ve been studying, and I think I can do it now.”

Miranda then proved it by standing up and rapping “My Shot” on the spot.

The gala performance wasn’t the couple’s first experience with the musical based on the incredible life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. Meghan and Harry spent a date night at Hamilton in London in February, thrilling the cast with their appearance among the sellout crowd. Meghan also saw the show in New York City with longtime pal Priyanka Chopra. Before deleting her Instagram account, the former Suits star shared a photo of the duo posing with the Playbill in hand.

“They’re fans of the show,” Miranda recalled, joking that Harry knew “secret ways” into West End’s Victoria Palace Theatre, as it was named for his relative.

In fact, the show pokes fun at King George III – who happens to be Harry’s sixth great-grandfather.

“I’m really glad he didn’t take it personally,” the show creator said of Harry.

Harry doesn’t seemed bothered by the mockery. After the gala performance, he launched — briefly — into one of the show’s numbers sung by the King George character.

Despite the public teaser of his vocal abilities, Meghan revealed to cast members that her husband sings all the tunes at home.