Meghan Markle Gives Archie a Kiss in Intimate Never-Before-Seen Footage from Upcoming Documentary

An upcoming documentary about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s African tour that wrapped earlier this month promises some cute moments between the royal parents and baby Archie.

In footage for ITV’s Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Meghan gives her then-4-month-old son a sweet kiss on his head as Harry holds the royal tot. The endearing moment takes place just before Harry introduced Meghan and Archie to Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.

The meeting marked little Archie’s first official royal engagement, which took place at Tutu’s foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, which contributes to the development of youth and leadership, and facilitates discussions about social justice and common human purposes.

During the lively meeting, Harry revealed that Archie already “constantly wants to stand.”

“He’s an old soul!” Meghan said, before Harry added, “I think he is used to it already.”

The Sussexes’ later shared a sweet photo of Tutu giving Archie a kiss on the head, along with the caption, “‘Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you!’ – The Duke and Duchess.”

Shortly before the tour ended, Meghan spoke to British media about how she was juggling new motherhood with her royal duties.

“We’re doing well,” Meghan told reporters after visiting a school near Johannesburg. “I think the schedule — they have been very kind to me, because everything is based around Archie’s feeding times. So it’s a full plate.”

“We’re making it work,” she added. “It’s worth it.”

Archie and Meghan stayed in South Africa while Harry traveled on to Malawi, Angola and Botswana, and Meghan said that she missed her husband “so much” during that time.

“Harry has continued on in a couple [of] other countries — we are reuniting today, which I can’t wait for, I miss him so much!” she added to reporters, concluding that the tour had been “really special” and “meaningful.”

“But I think for us it has been a really special trip, because you get to see when you’re focusing on the causes that are really important to us, you can see that the impact is good, and it feels meaningful.”

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey airs on ITV on Sunday, October 20 at 9 p.m.