Meghan Markle Has 'Full Circle' Moment at One Young World Summit: 'It's Very Nice to Be Back in the U.K.'

Meghan Markle is taking center stage.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, gave the keynote speech at the One Young World Summit in Manchester on Monday. The address marked the first speech she made in England since she and Prince Harry stepped back from their senior royal roles in March 2020.

"It's very nice to be back in the U.K., and it's very nice to be back with all of you at One World," Meghan began. Calling back to her history with the organization, for which she has served as a counselor since 2014, the duchess said she was "probably a lot like each of you" when she first got involved – "young, ambitious, advocating for the things I deeply and profoundly believed in."

"Have any of you today so far had that feeling that pinch-me moment where you just go, 'How am I here?' " she asked the crowd gathered in The Bridgewater Hall. "It's a lot, and at that dinner, there were about 20 to 30 of us counselors, and there I was, the girl from Suits," she said with a laugh, which the audience echoed.

Revealing that she felt "overwhelmed" then to sit beside world leaders, humanitarians and activists that she long admired, the Archetypes host admitted that she even saved her place card from the 2014 summit in Dublin as "proof" that she belonged.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Reflecting on feelings of self-doubt then and assuring the young people in the crowd they also belonged, Meghan fondly recalled attending One Young World's flagship event in Ottawa in 2016, and London in 2019.

"By that point, it's fair to say my life had changed rather significantly. I was now married, and I was now a mom," she said, as the audience applauded.

"My worldview had expanded exponentially seeing the global community through the eyes of my child and I would ask 'What is this world he would come to adopt?' and 'What can we do what can I do to make it better?' " The Bench author added. Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed son Archie, 3, in 2019, and daughter Lilibet, 1, last year.

"I am thrilled that my husband is able to join me here this time, to be able to see and witness firsthand my respect for this incredible organization and all that it provides, as well as accomplishes," Meghan said with a smile. "One Young World has been an integral part of my life for so many years before I met him, so to meet again here on U.K. soil with him by my side, makes it all feel full circle."

OLI SCARFF/AFP

Closing her comments, Meghan said she was humbled to stand before and with the community today.

"We often hear people say 'The time is now,' but I'm going to double down on that, by saying your time is now," she urged. "The important work can't wait for tomorrow."

Since launching in 2009, the One Young World community has grown to a network of over 13,700 ambassadors, and their projects have impacted 35.8 million people worldwide, according to the organization.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

One Young World's flagship event unites activists, humanitarians, world leaders, business executives, entrepreneurs, politicians and innovators to come together to confront the biggest challenges facing humanity.

The appearance kicks off a busy week for Meghan and Harry, who traveled to Europe for their first joint working visit in two years.

On Tuesday, the California couple will travel to Germany for the Invictus Games' "One Year to Go" countdown event. Harry and Meghan are then expected to return to the U.K. to attend the WellChild Awards Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex "are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September," a spokesperson for the couple said after announcing the trip in August.