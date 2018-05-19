Princess Brides! A Side-by-Side Comparison of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Wedding Gowns

What’s better than one royal bride? Two!

Now that Meghan Markle has made her wedding day debut, here’s a look at how her bridal style compares with new sister-in-law Kate Middleton‘s wedding day look.

Meghan’s stunning white silk gown, designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, featured an open bateau neckline and sculpted waist. The train flowed in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza.

The slim three-quarter sleeves added a note of refined modernity. The delicate veil, made from silk tulle, featured a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza.

Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The veil also represented the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in a floral composition.

Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On her wedding day, Kate wore a fitted white V-neck gown with a long-sleeved lace overlay, designed by Alexander McQueen creative director Sarah Burton.

Kate’s dress was composed of French Chantilly lace and English Cluny lace throughout the bodice, skirt and underskirt.

Chris Jackson/Getty

The skirt, made of ivory and white satin gazar, was designed to emulate an opening flower: padded at the hips, it flowed out to the floor. The back of the dress was finished with 58 gazar and organza covered buttons fastened by Rouleau loops.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty