Why Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Both Wore Muted Colors for Their Outings with the Queen

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are not afraid to sport a brightly colored outfit — Meghan’s bold red and purple combination earlier this year was a vision, while Kate’s closet is a complete rainbow —but there’s only one reigning Queen of color.

Kate, 37, joined Queen Elizabeth for their first-ever joint outing on Tuesday, visiting the Strand campus of King’s College in London. For the occasion, the 92-year-old monarch stuck with her bold signature style, a Stewart Parvin pink cashmere coat (accessorized with her pink sapphire and diamond brooch!) over a silk printed dress and a matching wide-brimmed hat. Meanwhile, Kate opted for a grey Catherine Walker coat dress and one of her go-to black fascinators.

When Meghan, 37, had her first solo outing with the Queen in June 2018, the Duchess of Sussex stuck to a light beige pencil dress with a cape top by Givenchy, while the monarch stuck out in a lime green suit dress by Stewart Parvin and a matching hat by Rachel Trevor Morgan.

There’s a sweet reason that both Meghan and Kate chose subdued colors for their joint outings with their grandmother-in-law: to ensure they don’t steal the spotlight from the monarch!

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty; Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Paul Grover/WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth‘s colorful wardrobe is very deliberate. She typically wears a rainbow of bright clothes so her royal fans can easily spot her in a crowd.

In the documentary The Queen at 90, the Queen’s daughter-in-law, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, said: “She needs to stand out for people to be able to say ‘I saw the Queen.’ Don’t forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen’s hat as she went past.”

Queen Elizabeth Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty; Alex Lentati/WPA/Getty; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty; REX/Shutterstock

Kate has followed the stylish trick to stand out in the crowd, rocking every color from bubblegum pink to regal red.

Kate Middleton Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

While Meghan typically prefers neutral colors like white, blush or navy, she’s been known to occasionally experiment with bolder colors, like her gorgeous light blue caped gown during a reception in Fiji or a bright yellow sheath dress.