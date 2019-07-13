Every Photo You Need to See of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon's Women's Final!

By Karen Mizoguchi
July 13, 2019 11:35 AM

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton all enjoyed a day out together to watch the Wimbledon Women’s Final match!

Kate, who is a patron of Wimbledon as well as the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, met with junior players from Russia, Latvia and France.

Kate wore a green Dolce & Gabbana dress while Meghan opted for a white button down shirt which she paired with a pleated white skirt with a blue design from Hugo Boss.

Meghan also carried an ivory Stella McCartney bag.

Meghan sat in between the Middleton sisters, sharing a conversation with fellow new mom Pippa, who welcomed son Arthur with husband James Matthews in October 2018.

The royal women had their first-ever joint outing (without their husbands!) at the tennis tournament last year.

The match marked the first time all three women made a public appearance together.

Kate surprised royal fans with an appearance at the tennis tournament on July 2 — but rather than take her normal seat in the royal box, she headed over to Court 14 to watch British player Harriet Dart play American Christina McHale.

And Meghan made a surprise appearance on July 4 with friends Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis to watch Serena play.

Their sighting together came days after the royal moms supported their husbands Prince William and Prince Harry in a charity polo match on Wednesday.

Meghan’s close friend Serena Williams took on Romania’s Simona Halep.

Last year, Meghan and Kate made a highly anticipated appearance in Centre Court’s royal box for the same finals match, when Williams fell short to Angelique Kerber.

Meghan rewore her turquoise Jen Meyer earrings which she previously had on when she made a surprise appearance at a Yankees baseball game in London.

The pair gave a standing ovation when Simona was crowned champion, winning her first-ever Wimbledon title.

Halep, 27, defeated Williams, 37, in the ladies’ singles championship match 6-2, 6-2.

