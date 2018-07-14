Meghan & Kate Stun in Chic Wimbledon Looks — and You Can Score Them for Less!

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton dressed to impress for their first-ever solo outing!

Although the royals made sure to show off their own personal styles as they attended the Ladies’ Single Final at the Wimbledon Championships on Saturday, they still found a way to coordinate their looks.

The Duchess of Sussex looked effortlessly chic in a blue-and-white striped shirt from Ralph Lauren and a classic pair of cream wide-leg silk pants from the same designer. She also accessorized her look with a black purse and a white-and-black fedora.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate opted for an elegant white dress covered with a black circular pattern.

You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to try the latest royal fashions: We went ahead and rounded up some of our favorite lookalike styles you can add to your wardrobe without breaking the bank!

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Scroll down to shop for lookalike pieces inspired by Meghan and Kate’s Wimbledon style!

Buy It! Stateside Stripe Oversize Shirt, $158; nordstrom.com

Buy It! M.I.H. Jeans Oversized Striped Cotton Shirt, $107.50; net-a-porter.com

Buy It! Old Navy Classic Relaxed Striped Tunic for Women, $26.99; oldnavy.com

Want to go full Meghan? Try one of these pairs of pants!

Buy It! Joseph Brad Embroidered Cotton Wide-Leg Pants, $190; net-a-porter.com

Buy It! Lauren Ralp Lauren Wide-Leg Crop Pants, $69.65; bloomingdales.com

Buy It! Asos Design Tailored Large Pleat Culotte, $56.00; asos.com

If you want to channel Kate’s patterned dress, try one of these lookalikes for less!

Buy It! Wayf Dotted Wrap Dress, $89.99; lordandtaylor.com

Buy It! Express Polka Dot Flutter Sleeve Fit and Flare Dress, $69.90; express.com

Buy It! Monki Polka Dot Tiered Midi Dress, $40.00, asos.com