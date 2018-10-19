Meghan Markle Channels Kate Middleton's Australian Beach Look in Matching Sky-High Wedges!

London may be cold and rainy for much of the year, but Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton still have impeccable beach style.

On the fourth day of their royal tour, Meghan, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, hit the world famous Bondi Beach. For the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex wore a striped maxi dress by Martin Grant, an Australian designer, and a pair of Castañer espadrilles, which she later took off so she and her husband could walk on the beach barefoot.

When the parents-to-be arrived at the tourist attraction, they were greeted by Grant Trebilco and Sam Schumacher, founders of OneWave, a colorfully dressed local surfing community group dedicated to raising awareness for mental health and well-being in an engaging way. Meghan and Harry were offered leis to spice up their own outfits — although the prince joked he felt “underdressed!”

Four years ago, Princess Kate took a similar approach to beach chic by wearing a pair of sky-high Stuart Weitzman wedges and a flowing white eyelet dress. She even ran down Manly Beach in Sydney in her heels.

Wedges are a go-to look for Kate, who can do practically anything in them. Early in the summer, she was photographed effortlessly sprinting down a grassy hill in 3-inch espadrilles at her husband Prince William‘s charity polo match.

And in April 2016, the mom of three played cricket in 4-inches wedges during the couple’s royal tour of India. Kate hopped several feet off the ground and ran around the field as she got in on the action during a friendly match with local children.

Meghan, who’s entering her second trimester, and Harry are currently on the fifth day of their 16-day tour Down Under. The trip is packed with 76 different engagements, and the mom-to-be has attended every single one so far in fabulous footwear, from nude stilettos to wedges and flats.