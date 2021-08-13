Meghan Markle topped her sleek Givenchy dress by Claire Waight Keller with an intricate veil, and Kate Middleton tapped Alexander McQueen Creative Director Sarah Burton to create a timeless lace look

Meghan Markle's Gown Leads Most Popular Wedding Dresses of the Decade List — with Kate Middleton Right Behind!

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are officially the bridal bombshells of the decade!

The sisters-in-law both came out on top in a new list of most popular wedding gowns from 2010 onward, with Meghan's chic Givenchy and intricate veil snagging the No. 1 spot and Kate's classic lace Alexander McQueen landing at No. 2.

According to Tatler, research conducted by gift specialists Find Me A Gift crunched the numbers on celebrity bridal gown search volume, and the Duchess of Sussex averaged 21,900 monthly searches in the U.K. since her 2018 nuptials to Prince Harry. Close behind, the Duchess of Cambridge has generated 21,500 average monthly U.K. searches since she said "I do" to Prince William in 2011.

In 2019, Waight Keller told TIME of Meghan's gown: "I had no idea how momentous it was going be."

The stunning silk gown featured an open bateau neckline and sculpted waist. Royal watchers outside St. George's Chapel in Windsor — where Meghan and Harry wed on May 19, 2018 —could see the gown's train flowing in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. The slim three-quarter sleeves added a note of refined modernity.

The delicate, cathedral-length veil, made from silk tulle, featured a trim of hand-embroidered flowers from each of the 53 counties in the Commonwealth in threads and organza. And Meghan added a couple of personal touches as well, including the Wintersweet that grows in the grounds of Kensington Palace in front of Nottingham Cottage, as well as her home state's flower, the California Poppy.

And back in 2011, Kate opted for another British designer in Sarah Burton, who led a 50-person design team at Alexander McQueen to create the iconic, timeless look for her April 29 vows.

The Duchess of Cambridge's fitted white V-neck gown was overlaid by long-sleeved lace and backed by a train flowing nearly 9 feet behind her as she walked down the aisle at Westminster Abbey.

The dress was composed of French Chantilly lace and English Cluny lace throughout the bodice, skirt and underskirt. The skirt, made of ivory and white satin gazar, was designed to emulate an opening flower: padded at the hips, it flowed out to the floor. The back of the dress was finished with 58 gazar and organza covered buttons fastened by Rouleau loops.

Embroiderer Chloe Savage spoke with PEOPLE ahead of William and Kate's 10th anniversary this year, and she recalled that, "On the day, it was a case of 'Oh thank God, we've done it!' but also with an incredible sense of pride."