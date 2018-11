Every Time Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Have Worn Princess Diana's Jewelry

Following the news that they’re expecting their first child this spring, Meghan and Harry were photographed out in Sydney, Australia as part of their first royal tour.

For the outing, Meghan opted for a fitted white sleeveless dress by Australian designer Karen Gee. She paired the timeless look with a pair of butterfly earrings previously worn by Princess Diana. Meghan’s late mother-in-law wore them during a trip to Canada on May 3, 1986 — a year after she gave birth to Harry.