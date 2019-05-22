Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Prove Light Pink Is the Color of Spring at Palace Garden Parties

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are pretty in pink – one year apart!

Kate, 37, stepped out for the second Buckingham Palace garden party of the year with Prince William and Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday sporting a light pink coat dress by Alexander McQueen (her wedding dress designer) paired with a matching fascinator by Juliette Botterill. She completed her look with a tribute to Princess Diana, wearing the late royal’s pearl earrings.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her choice of color scheme was very similar to what Meghan, 37, wore to her very first garden party – exactly one year ago. Just three days after she and Prince Harry tied the knot, they made their first appearance as a married couple at a garden party held in honor of Prince Charles‘ 70th birthday. The Buckingham Palace gathering honored Charles’ patronages, military affiliations and charities, and also paid tribute to first responders of the terrorist attack at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert in May 2017.

The newly minted Duchess of Sussex wore a pale pink-and-taupe silk-crepe Flavia dress from Goat with a matching custom Philip Treacy pink hat that showed off her perfectly polished side chignon. She accessorized her look with Tamara Mellon's Siren pump in Blush.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

RELATED: Color Queens! Kate Middleton Is Following Queen Elizabeth’s Trick to Stand Out in a Crowd

Blush has become a go-to color for Meghan, who often sticks to neutrals, during her first year as a royal. The new mom, who welcomed son Archie Harrison on May 6, also wore light pink to Trooping the Colour celebrations last summer, a Buckingham Palace reception in June to celebrate a group of young leaders from across the world and a January visit to the National Theatre.

Meghan Markle at Trooping the Colour 2018 Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Meghan Markle visits the National Theatre Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty

Kate has followed Queen Elizabeth’s trick to stand out in a crowd, with a closet that contains a rainbow of hues. Of course, pink is a favorite standby. The royal mom of three has worn pale pink on a number of occasions, including to serve as maid of honor at sister Pippa Middleton’s 2017 wedding.

Most recently, Kate dazzled in a blush gown for the 100 Women in Finance’s gala dinner in February.

Kate Middleton at the 2017 wedding of Pippa Middleton Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton attends 100 Women in Finance gala dinner Chris Jackson/Getty

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Kate last attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 16, 2017. She likely skipped the seasonal events last year due to the recent birth of Prince Louis.

Meghan will likely follow in her sister-in-law’s footsteps, missing many of this “summer social season” year’s events to spend time with her newborn son.