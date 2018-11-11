Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Wear Black to Attend Remembrance Day Service

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are back in black.

After wearing similar outfits but showing off their signature styles at Saturday’s Festival of Remembrance ceremony at Royal Albert Hall, the royal sisters-in-law did it again at the Remembrance Day Service on Sunday.

Meghan, who is expecting her first child in the spring, stepped out for her first Remembrance Day as a royal wearing a black coat and hat with her hair pulled back.

Meanwhile, Kate sported a black coat with a white collar and red embellishments on the shoulders. She finished her look with a hat and cream earrings.

Both wore red poppies, the symbol of remembrance for World War I and veterans.

Meghan watched the proceedings with the German president’s wife Elke Budenbender on one balcony, while Kate stood with Queen Elizabeth and her father-in-law Prince Charles‘ wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on another balcony.

Meghan’s husband Prince Harry and Kate’s husband Prince William put down wreaths. Kate, who recently learned about her great-grandmother’s three brothers who died in World War I, looked moved as she sang along to the National Anthem.

Kate has mastered her respectful looks for the annual occasion. Last year, the mother of three recycled an 11-year-old hat with a military-inspired black wool-silk coat with gold buttons from Dolce & Gabbana for the Remembrance Day Service. The previous night, she wore a bespoke black silk velvet coat with decorative buttons from the British fashion house Catherine Walker & Co.

Meghan has quickly adapted to remaining true to her style despite strict clothing guidelines. The newlyweds began the fifth day of their recent tour at the official opening of the enhanced Anzac Memorial, paying tribute to fallen Australian and New Zealand veterans.

For the occasion, Meghan opted for a black Camila button wool-crepe dress by New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead, a pair of black heels and a hat.

Meghan first commemorated Anzac Day in April, when she joined Harry at the Dawn Service at Wellington Arch in London. The couple took part in the poignant ceremony, which included readings, a moment of silence and the reciting of national anthems.