Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Wear Black to Attend Remembrance Day Service

Stephanie Petit
November 11, 2018 09:44 AM

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are back in black.

After wearing similar outfits but showing off their signature styles at Saturday’s Festival of Remembrance ceremony at Royal Albert Hall, the royal sisters-in-law did it again at the Remembrance Day Service on Sunday.

Meghan, who is expecting her first child in the spring, stepped out for her first Remembrance Day as a royal wearing a black coat and hat with her hair pulled back.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton
Samir Hussein/WireImage; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meanwhile, Kate sported a black coat with a white collar and red embellishments on the shoulders. She finished her look with a hat and cream earrings.

Both wore red poppies, the symbol of remembrance for World War I and veterans.

Meghan Markle
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Kate Middleton
TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan watched the proceedings with the German president’s wife Elke Budenbender on one balcony, while Kate stood with Queen Elizabeth and her father-in-law Prince Charles‘ wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on another balcony.

Meghan’s husband Prince Harry and Kate’s husband Prince William put down wreaths. Kate, who recently learned about her great-grandmother’s three brothers who died in World War I, looked moved as she sang along to the National Anthem.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II and Kate Middleton
OLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's wife Elke Budenbender and Meghan Markle
TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
Kate has mastered her respectful looks for the annual occasion. Last year, the mother of three recycled an 11-year-old hat with a military-inspired black wool-silk coat with gold buttons from Dolce & Gabbana for the Remembrance Day Service. The previous night, she wore a bespoke black silk velvet coat with decorative buttons from the British fashion house Catherine Walker & Co.

Kate Middleton at the 2017 Festival of Remembrance
Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/AP
Kate Middleton and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, at the 2017 Remembrance Day Service
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan has quickly adapted to remaining true to her style despite strict clothing guidelines. The newlyweds began the fifth day of their recent tour at the official opening of the enhanced Anzac Memorial, paying tribute to fallen Australian and New Zealand veterans.

For the occasion, Meghan opted for a black Camila button wool-crepe dress by New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead, a pair of black heels and a hat.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open Anzac Memorial in Sydney last month
Ryan Pierse/Getty
Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend an Anzac Day service in April
Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Meghan first commemorated Anzac Day in April, when she joined Harry at the Dawn Service at Wellington Arch in London. The couple took part in the poignant ceremony, which included readings, a moment of silence and the reciting of national anthems.

