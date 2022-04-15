The Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge are bringing in the spring season in style

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Are Style Twins in White Suits — Just Weeks Apart!

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are bringing in the spring season in style.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Friday alongside Prince Harry for their first appearance of the Invictus Games in The Hague sporting an all-white ensemble. She paired her wide-leg trousers with an oversized blazer and even went with white accessorizes, including her handbag and heels.

Just weeks earlier, her sister-in-law Kate went with a similar look during her tour of the Caribbean with Prince William. During the royals' second day of their visit to Jamaica on March 23, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a white blazer and fitted pants as well as white shoes. However, she added a bright flash of color with an orange blouse and matching handbag.

Coincidentally, orange is a popular color in the Netherlands as it refers to the family name of the Dutch royals, the House of Orange-Nassau!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive for a visit to Shortwood Teacher's College Kate Middleton | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Their first outing of the Invictus Games on Friday was for a welcome reception for the competitors, family and friends. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also attend a second reception for dignitaries hosted by the City of The Hague and Dutch Ministry of Defence.

Meghan has not returned to Europe since March 2020, when she and Prince Harry carried out their final round of royal engagements before they officially stepped back as working royals at the end of that month.

Prince Harry has returned to the U.K. on two occasions: for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021 and again to unveil a statue of his late mother Princess Diana alongside older brother Prince William in July 2021. (In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic limiting travel, Meghan gave birth to their daughter Lilibet Diana — named after the Queen's childhood nickname and Harry's mother — in June.)

meghan markle Meghan Markle | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

This year's Games were originally scheduled for 2020 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that Meghan will join Prince Harry in the Netherlands for the first several days of the Invictus Games, the international sports competition founded by Harry for wounded service members and veterans.