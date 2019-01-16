Double Duchess! Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Step Out Separately in London

It’s a double dose of duchess!

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton both stepped out for solo engagements in London on Wednesday.

Mom-to-be Meghan, who is due in late April, had her first official visit to her newly announced patronage, the animal charity, Mayhew, while mom of three Kate visited the Royal Opera House to meet with costume designers and ballet dancers.

And it was a designer day for both royals. Meghan arrived to her outing wearing a cream Emporio Armani cashmere coat. And she made it a high-low fashion moment by pairing it with a $34.99 beige knit maternity dress from H&M‘s maternity line, MAMA. Forgoing tights for bare legs, she also carried a beige Stella McCartney tote bag.

Meghan Markle Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Kate opted for a royal rewear from February 2017 — a magenta peplum-style skirt suit from Oscar de la Renta. She paired it with sky-high Rupert Sanderson black pumps with a gold buckle. She swapped her usual nude stockings for black opaque tights, and she carried a Queen-approved black leather handbag by Aspinal of London.

Kate Middleton DAVID HARTLEY/REX/Shutterstock

As the Cambridges and Sussexes head into the New Year, claims have swirled about tension between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry and their wives, Kate and Meghan — especially as it was announced that Harry and Meghan are moving out of Kensington Palace this year. But many believe the shift was bound to happen.

“Wives do change the dynamic, and they both have very strong wives,” a palace insider recently told PEOPLE. “If you bring two independent-minded women from the real world into the royal world, they are going to want to have an impact.”

And while a source tells PEOPLE Meghan and Kate are “definitely not best friends,” they enjoyed a memorable Christmas together, and they are celebrating in each other’s milestones.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle on Christmas Day UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty

When recently asked if she was excited about Harry and Meghan’s baby on the way, Kate immediately responded: “Absolutely! It’s such a special time to have little kiddies,” she shared. “And a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis. It’ll be really special.”

Both Meghan and Kate are also exceedingly capable of owning the spotlight.

“An ordinary woman is not going to get to become a princess,” says a palace insider. “There is a necessary strength of character and ambition and single-mindedness. It takes someone really strong. That is Kate and Meghan.”