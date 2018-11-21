Double Duchess! Every Photo of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Solo Outings for Close Causes

Meghan wore a dress and coat by Club Monaco with ankle boots by Givenchy (her wedding dress designer!).
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
As she walked to the door of the Al Manaar Community Center, the royal mom-to-be was greeted with a warm embrace by Zaheera Sufyaan from the Hubb Kitchen and Abdurahman Sayed, head of the Al Manaar Heritage Center.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
The two greeted each other as old friends with a warm embrace.
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
“She’s down to earth and she’s come and supported the project. She’s part of the group,” Sufyaan says of the Duchess of Sussex.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Sufyaan told reporters that Meghan has visited the kitchen privately on several occasions and bonded with the women “really well.”
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meghan, whose first Thanksgiving as a royal falls this week, felt right at home in the kitchen.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meghan put on an apron (and even cradled her baby bump over it!) and helped cook some vegetables and rice.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Grandmother Intlak Alsaiegh, 62, described Meghan as “so simple and so welcoming” — and a natural with children.
She recalls, “People on the team had their kids from time to time, and she always put the kids on her lap. And she sit down to hug them, and she said, ‘I love kids.’ I said, ‘For what you did for us, Allah will give you the baby.’ We are so happy.”
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
She then helped the women pack 300 meals for the local community.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Those involved in the kitchen are “very grateful” to Meghan for the spotlight she’s put on them.
“The women are very inspired, they have their own cuisines and recipes and everything’s brought together and made this project,” says Sufyaan.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
On Wednesday, she also heard how the women are now embarking on their own projects including supporting a group affected by domestic violence, running a program to deliver freshly cooked meals for women in maternity wards, and a project to produce healthy treats for children.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meghan, 37, wanted to see how the funds from the cookbook are being put to good use — the kitchen has already been completely redesigned and re-fitted.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The new facilities provide “a safe and professional space for the women to cook, gather and run activities within their community,” Meghan’s office at Kensington Palace says.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Group photo!
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Now, instead of just two days a week, the Hubb Community Kitchen is open for seven. The kitchen is also now preparing 200 meals a day, which are delivered to local groups, including elderly people’s homes, homeless shelters and refuges.
Her visit to see a professor and his neuroscience research unit was, on the face of it, one of her less glamorous, more serious duties. But behind it was a desire to learn more – and take the public with her via the media – about the next stage in her plan to help tackle challenges facing young people.
Neil Mockford/GC Images
The mother of three wants to champion the importance of providing solid social and emotional foundations for children in order that their development and emotional resilience as infants can be supported and they can be set on the best pathway for a happy and healthy adulthood, her office says.
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Earlier this year, she quietly brought together practitioners and academics from the worlds of neuroscience, mental health, nursing, perinatal care and education in a steering group. They have met several times behind-the-scenes to discuss what can be done to make a positive difference to the lives of children by focusing on their earliest stage of life, from pre-birth to infancy.
Neil Mockford/GC Images
This desire for early intervention to help youngsters has been at the heart of Kate’s work on addiction, mental health and young peoples’ well-being.
Neil Mockford/GC Images
The mother of three’s outing was to see Professor Eamon McCrory, Co-Director of the Developmental Risk and Resilience Unit in the Psychology & Language Sciences Division, to hear how research into how environment and biology interact to shape the way in which children develop both socially and emotionally.
Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty
In the Unit’s MRI Scanning Facility, she was shown how the scanner is used to study the brain, and she heard from some of Professor McCrory’s neuroscience research team about how they work closely with children and families to shed new light on resilience following early adversity.
Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty
1 of
25
Advertisement
1 of 24Karwai Tang/WireImage; Neil Mockford/GC Images
Meghan wore a dress and coat by Club Monaco with ankle boots by Givenchy (her wedding dress designer!).
Advertisement
4 of 24Samir Hussein/WireImage
As she walked to the door of the Al Manaar Community Center, the royal mom-to-be was greeted with a warm embrace by Zaheera Sufyaan from the Hubb Kitchen and Abdurahman Sayed, head of the Al Manaar Heritage Center.
Advertisement
5 of 24Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
The two greeted each other as old friends with a warm embrace.
Advertisement
6 of 24Samir Hussein/WireImage
“She’s down to earth and she’s come and supported the project. She’s part of the group,” Sufyaan says of the Duchess of Sussex.
Advertisement
7 of 24Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Sufyaan told reporters that Meghan has visited the kitchen privately on several occasions and bonded with the women “really well.”
Advertisement
8 of 24Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meghan, whose first Thanksgiving as a royal falls this week, felt right at home in the kitchen.
Advertisement
9 of 24Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meghan put on an apron (and even cradled her baby bump over it!) and helped cook some vegetables and rice.
Advertisement
10 of 24Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Grandmother Intlak Alsaiegh, 62, described Meghan as “so simple and so welcoming” — and a natural with children.
She recalls, “People on the team had their kids from time to time, and she always put the kids on her lap. And she sit down to hug them, and she said, ‘I love kids.’ I said, ‘For what you did for us, Allah will give you the baby.’ We are so happy.”
Advertisement
11 of 24Chris Jackson/Getty Images
She then helped the women pack 300 meals for the local community.
Advertisement
12 of 24Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Those involved in the kitchen are “very grateful” to Meghan for the spotlight she’s put on them.
“The women are very inspired, they have their own cuisines and recipes and everything’s brought together and made this project,” says Sufyaan.
Advertisement
13 of 24Chris Jackson/Getty Images
On Wednesday, she also heard how the women are now embarking on their own projects including supporting a group affected by domestic violence, running a program to deliver freshly cooked meals for women in maternity wards, and a project to produce healthy treats for children.
Advertisement
14 of 24Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meghan, 37, wanted to see how the funds from the cookbook are being put to good use — the kitchen has already been completely redesigned and re-fitted.
Advertisement
15 of 24Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The new facilities provide “a safe and professional space for the women to cook, gather and run activities within their community,” Meghan’s office at Kensington Palace says.
Advertisement
16 of 24Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Group photo!
Advertisement
17 of 24TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
Now, instead of just two days a week, the Hubb Community Kitchen is open for seven. The kitchen is also now preparing 200 meals a day, which are delivered to local groups, including elderly people’s homes, homeless shelters and refuges.
Her visit to see a professor and his neuroscience research unit was, on the face of it, one of her less glamorous, more serious duties. But behind it was a desire to learn more – and take the public with her via the media – about the next stage in her plan to help tackle challenges facing young people.
Advertisement
20 of 24Neil Mockford/GC Images
The mother of three wants to champion the importance of providing solid social and emotional foundations for children in order that their development and emotional resilience as infants can be supported and they can be set on the best pathway for a happy and healthy adulthood, her office says.
Advertisement
21 of 24Neil Mockford/GC Images
Earlier this year, she quietly brought together practitioners and academics from the worlds of neuroscience, mental health, nursing, perinatal care and education in a steering group. They have met several times behind-the-scenes to discuss what can be done to make a positive difference to the lives of children by focusing on their earliest stage of life, from pre-birth to infancy.
Advertisement
22 of 24Neil Mockford/GC Images
This desire for early intervention to help youngsters has been at the heart of Kate’s work on addiction, mental health and young peoples’ well-being.
Advertisement
23 of 24Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty
The mother of three’s outing was to see Professor Eamon McCrory, Co-Director of the Developmental Risk and Resilience Unit in the Psychology & Language Sciences Division, to hear how research into how environment and biology interact to shape the way in which children develop both socially and emotionally.
Advertisement
24 of 24Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty
In the Unit’s MRI Scanning Facility, she was shown how the scanner is used to study the brain, and she heard from some of Professor McCrory’s neuroscience research team about how they work closely with children and families to shed new light on resilience following early adversity.
You May Like
Read More
Stay in the Know
Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story