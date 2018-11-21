Double Duchess! Every Photo of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Solo Outings for Close Causes

Meghan headed to the Hubb Community Kitchen, with whom she created a cookbook to support their cause, while Kate got an update on research to help children's well-being

Stephanie Petit
November 21, 2018 10:42 AM
<p>Both&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/">Meghan Markle</a>&nbsp;and&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/">Kate Middleton</a>&nbsp;stepped out Wednesday for <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-kate-middleton-match-burgundy-separate-outings/">solo engagements close to their hearts</a>.</p>
Both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stepped out Wednesday for solo engagements close to their hearts.

Karwai Tang/WireImage; Neil Mockford/GC Images
<p>Meghan <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-hug-grenfell-tower-community-kitchen-visit/">reunited with the women</a> of the&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-hug-grenfell-tower-community-kitchen-visit/">Hubb Community Kitchen</a>, which aids survivors of the&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/music/adele-sings-lean-on-me-anniversary-grenfell-tower-fire/">Grenfell Tower tragedy in London</a>, where she helped prepare a meal with the women with whom she created a cookbook to support their cause.</p>
Meghan reunited with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, which aids survivors of the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London, where she helped prepare a meal with the women with whom she created a cookbook to support their cause.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
<p>Meghan wore a dress and coat by Club Monaco with ankle boots by Givenchy (her wedding dress designer!).</p>
Meghan wore a dress and coat by Club Monaco with ankle boots by Givenchy (her wedding dress designer!).

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
<p>As she walked to the door of the Al Manaar Community Center, the royal mom-to-be was greeted with a warm embrace by Zaheera Sufyaan from the Hubb Kitchen and Abdurahman Sayed, head of the Al Manaar Heritage Center.</p>
As she walked to the door of the Al Manaar Community Center, the royal mom-to-be was greeted with a warm embrace by Zaheera Sufyaan from the Hubb Kitchen and Abdurahman Sayed, head of the Al Manaar Heritage Center.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p>The two greeted each other as old friends with a warm embrace.</p>
The two greeted each other as old friends with a warm embrace.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
<p>&#8220;She&#8217;s down to earth and she&#8217;s come and supported the project. She&#8217;s part of the group,&#8221; Sufyaan says of the Duchess of Sussex.</p>
“She’s down to earth and she’s come and supported the project. She’s part of the group,” Sufyaan says of the Duchess of Sussex.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p>Sufyaan told reporters that Meghan has visited the kitchen privately on several occasions and bonded with the women &#8220;really well.&#8221;</p>
Sufyaan told reporters that Meghan has visited the kitchen privately on several occasions and bonded with the women “really well.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<p>Meghan, whose first Thanksgiving as a royal falls this week, felt right at home in the kitchen.</p>
Meghan, whose first Thanksgiving as a royal falls this week, felt right at home in the kitchen.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<p>Meghan put on an apron (and even cradled her&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-baby-bump-photos/">baby bump</a> over it!) and helped cook some vegetables and rice.&nbsp;</p>
Meghan put on an apron (and even cradled her baby bump over it!) and helped cook some vegetables and rice. 

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<p>Grandmother Intlak Alsaiegh, 62, described Meghan as &#8220;so simple and so welcoming&#8221; &mdash; and a natural with children.</p> <p>She recalls, &#8220;People on the team had their kids from time to time, and she always put the kids on her lap. And she sit down to hug them, and she said, &#8216;I love kids.&#8217; I said, &#8216;For what you did for us, Allah will give you the baby.&#8217; We are so happy.&#8221;</p>
Grandmother Intlak Alsaiegh, 62, described Meghan as “so simple and so welcoming” — and a natural with children.

She recalls, “People on the team had their kids from time to time, and she always put the kids on her lap. And she sit down to hug them, and she said, ‘I love kids.’ I said, ‘For what you did for us, Allah will give you the baby.’ We are so happy.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<p>She then helped the women pack 300 meals for the local community.</p>
She then helped the women pack 300 meals for the local community.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<p>Those involved in the kitchen are &#8220;very grateful&#8221; to Meghan for the spotlight she&#8217;s put on them.</p> <p>&#8220;The women are very inspired, they have their own cuisines and recipes and everything&#8217;s brought together and made this project,&#8221; says&nbsp;Sufyaan.</p>
Those involved in the kitchen are “very grateful” to Meghan for the spotlight she’s put on them.

“The women are very inspired, they have their own cuisines and recipes and everything’s brought together and made this project,” says Sufyaan.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<p>On Wednesday, she also heard how the women are now embarking on their own projects including supporting a group affected by domestic violence, running a program to deliver freshly cooked meals for women in maternity wards, and a project to produce healthy treats for children.</p>
On Wednesday, she also heard how the women are now embarking on their own projects including supporting a group affected by domestic violence, running a program to deliver freshly cooked meals for women in maternity wards, and a project to produce healthy treats for children.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<p>Meghan, 37, wanted to see how the funds from the cookbook are being put to good use &mdash; the kitchen has already been completely redesigned and re-fitted.</p>
Meghan, 37, wanted to see how the funds from the cookbook are being put to good use — the kitchen has already been completely redesigned and re-fitted.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<p>The new facilities provide &#8220;a safe and professional space for the women to cook, gather and run activities within their community,&#8221; Meghan&#8217;s office at Kensington Palace says.</p>
The new facilities provide “a safe and professional space for the women to cook, gather and run activities within their community,” Meghan’s office at Kensington Palace says.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<p>Group photo!</p>
Group photo!

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<p>Now, instead of just two days a week, the Hubb Community Kitchen is open for seven. The kitchen is also now preparing 200 meals a day, which are delivered to local groups, including elderly people&#8217;s homes, homeless shelters and refuges.</p>
Now, instead of just two days a week, the Hubb Community Kitchen is open for seven. The kitchen is also now preparing 200 meals a day, which are delivered to local groups, including elderly people’s homes, homeless shelters and refuges.

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Just a few hours later, Kate <a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-visits-research-unit-help-children/">headed to the&nbsp;University College London</a> in a&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-best-recycled-outfits/">recycled</a>&nbsp;burgundy Paule Ka skirt and watching blazer.</p>
Just a few hours later, Kate headed to the University College London in a recycled burgundy Paule Ka skirt and watching blazer.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
<p>Her visit to see a professor and his neuroscience research unit was, on the face of it, one of her less glamorous, more serious duties. But behind it was a desire to learn more &ndash; and take the public with her via the media &ndash; about the next stage in her plan to help tackle challenges facing young people.</p>
Her visit to see a professor and his neuroscience research unit was, on the face of it, one of her less glamorous, more serious duties. But behind it was a desire to learn more – and take the public with her via the media – about the next stage in her plan to help tackle challenges facing young people.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
<p>The mother of three wants to champion the importance of providing solid social and emotional foundations for children in order that their development and emotional resilience as infants can be supported and they can be set on the best pathway for a happy and healthy adulthood, her office says.</p>
The mother of three wants to champion the importance of providing solid social and emotional foundations for children in order that their development and emotional resilience as infants can be supported and they can be set on the best pathway for a happy and healthy adulthood, her office says.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
<p>Earlier this year, she quietly brought together practitioners and academics from the worlds of neuroscience, mental health, nursing, perinatal care and education in a steering group. They have met several times behind-the-scenes to discuss what can be done to make a positive difference to the lives of children by focusing on their earliest stage of life, from pre-birth to infancy.</p>
Earlier this year, she quietly brought together practitioners and academics from the worlds of neuroscience, mental health, nursing, perinatal care and education in a steering group. They have met several times behind-the-scenes to discuss what can be done to make a positive difference to the lives of children by focusing on their earliest stage of life, from pre-birth to infancy.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
<p>This desire for early intervention to help youngsters has been at the heart of Kate&#8217;s work on addiction, mental health and young peoples&#8217; well-being.</p>
This desire for early intervention to help youngsters has been at the heart of Kate’s work on addiction, mental health and young peoples’ well-being.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
<p>The mother of three&#8217;s outing was to see Professor Eamon McCrory, Co-Director of the Developmental Risk and Resilience Unit in the Psychology &amp; Language Sciences Division, to hear how research into how environment and biology interact to shape the way in which children develop both socially and emotionally.</p>
The mother of three’s outing was to see Professor Eamon McCrory, Co-Director of the Developmental Risk and Resilience Unit in the Psychology & Language Sciences Division, to hear how research into how environment and biology interact to shape the way in which children develop both socially and emotionally.

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty
<p>In the Unit&#8217;s MRI Scanning Facility, she was shown how the scanner is used to study the brain, and she heard from some of Professor McCrory&#8217;s neuroscience research team about how they work closely with children and families to shed new light on resilience following early adversity.</p>
In the Unit’s MRI Scanning Facility, she was shown how the scanner is used to study the brain, and she heard from some of Professor McCrory’s neuroscience research team about how they work closely with children and families to shed new light on resilience following early adversity.

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty
If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.