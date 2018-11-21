Double Duchess! Every Photo of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Solo Outings for Close Causes

Grandmother Intlak Alsaiegh, 62, described Meghan as “so simple and so welcoming” — and a natural with children.

She recalls, “People on the team had their kids from time to time, and she always put the kids on her lap. And she sit down to hug them, and she said, ‘I love kids.’ I said, ‘For what you did for us, Allah will give you the baby.’ We are so happy.”