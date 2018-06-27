Trading Hair Secrets? Meghan Markle's New Bouncy Curls Mirror Kate Middleton's Signature Blowout

Since Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry, she’s hit the ground running (well, carriage riding) with a string of official royal engagements. She attended her first Royal Ascot, Buckingham Palace Garden party, a solo train voyage with Queen Elizabeth and on Tuesday when she joined her husband at the Queen’s Young Leaders’ Awards.

For all of these appearances, Meghan has mostly adhered to the royal dress code, from nude stockings to demure hemlines to the latest and greatest in hat couture. She also appears to be taking a more polished approach with her hairstyles.

Since wearing her signature undone bun at her May 19 royal wedding (which hairstylist Serge Norman called “messy in a controlled way”) Meghan now seems to be taking a page out of sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s hairstyle handbook by sporting more polished, structured styles (like the the Duchess-sleek chignon she sported at a May 22 birthday celebration for Prince Charles.)

Her blowout at Tuesday’s Young Leader Awards at Buckingham Palace showcased just that. Meghan teamed her soft pink Prada dress with soft cascading curls that appeared to be more “done” than the loose, textured waves she’s sported in the past.

That bouncy blowout style is, of course, a look that Kate has perfected through the years. Kate is known for more polished curls and tends to opt for more volume and bounce when she wears her hair down. Her wedding-day hairstylist, Richard Ward, previously told PEOPLE exactly how he achieves “The Kate” blowout look, with tips on everything from drying the hair (on a low speed) to how to remove the rollers (there’s twirling involved).

“It’s not just about Kate’s hair — it is beautifully finished, frizz-free, shiny hair,” Ward said. “It’s a hairstyle that is well finished.”

As for Meghan, we’re looking forward to seeing how she continues to style her hair as she gears up for her first royal tour with Prince Harry in the fall.

As Normant pointed out post-wedding: “Her style is so easy and not contrived. She has a beautiful head of hair and is gorgeous.”

The couple will head to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand.

The visit to Australia is no surprise. Meghan, 36, previously revealed she would join Harry, 33, at his next Invictus Games in Sydney. The Paralympic-style competition takes place from Oct. 20-27, and the palace confirmed the tour will happen around the time of the games.