Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Stun in Matching Updos (& Diamonds!) at Prince Charles' Birthday

The royal family is ready to party!

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at Prince Charles‘ 70th birthday celebration at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday in style.

After spending all day in Yorkshire on official royal duty, Will and Kate made a glamorous entrance to the bash, which is being hosted by the Queen. Kate was spotted wearing a one-shoulder ruffled pink gown with a show-stopping updo that showed off her glittering diamond drop earrings surrounded by a pear-shaped stone.

Meghan and Harry pulled up to the palace in a separate car. The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child in the spring, also sported a classic updo and diamond drop earrings that she previously wore in Fiji during the couple’s royal tour last month.

Both royal brothers looked sharp in matching black tuxes.

Newlyweds Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were also spotted arriving to the party. The royal, who tied the knot last month, wore a teal dress with her hair styled in loose waves. Princess Beatrice was also in attendance.

Ahead of Charles’ milestone birthday, the palace released two new family portraits. In the new photos, 7-month-old Louis, who was born April 23, is held by his mom, Kate Middleton, as 5-year-old George (in Amaia) sits on his grandpa Charles’s knee. Meanwhile, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appear to focus on something behind photographer Chris Jackson’s camera.

Also featured in the photos, which were taken in September outside Clarence House: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Meghan (in Givenchy, her wedding dress designer) was pregnant at the time, but the news hadn’t been made public.

Asked how he felt on his 70th birthday, Charles told reporters on Wednesday, “I’m not sure. It’s rather like indigestion. ‘Many Happy Returns’ are not quite the same as you get older.”