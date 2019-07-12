Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Will Return to Wimbledon Together — 1 Year After First Solo Outing!

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are making their sister-in-law date to Wimbledon an annual event!

Exactly one year after the pair stepped out for the first time without their husbands by their sides to watch the tennis tournament together, Meghan and Kate will attend the Ladies’ Singles Final on Saturday. The match will see Meghan’s close friend Serena Williams take on Romania’s Simona Halep.

Last year, Meghan and Kate made a highly anticipated appearance in Centre Court’s royal box for the same finals match, when Williams fell short to Angelique Kerber. The royals coordinated their outfits for the event — the Duchess of Sussex choosing a summery blue-and-white striped shirt from Ralph Lauren with wide-leg cream pants, while Princess Kate opted for a white-patterned dress.

But that’s not all — just like last year, Kate will make back-to-back Wimbledon appearances this weekend. She’s set to return to the tournament on Sunday with husband Prince William to see the Gentlemen’s Singles Final.

Kate and William, both 37, left their children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — at home in 2018 while they squeezed in the daytime date to watch Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson play in the Gentlemen’s Singles Final.

Once seated, Kate — in a bright yellow dress with flutter sleeves — and William shared laughs and smiled at each other while gearing up for the highly anticipated match.

Saturday’s outing will mark return trips to Wimbledon this summer for both Kate and Meghan, 37.

Kate surprised royal fans with an appearance at the tennis tournament on July 2 — but rather than take her normal seat in the royal box, she headed over to Court 14 to watch British player Harriet Dart play American Christina McHale.

The royal mom of three — who sported a white shirt dress with buttons down the front accessorized with an Alexander McQueen belt, chic sunglasses and her signature blowout — later headed to Centre Court where she then took her seat in the front row of the royal box to see Tatjana Maria play Angelique Kerber.

Meghan cheered on Williams two days later, sitting with in the stands with friends Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis. The new mom to son Archie, born May 6, wore the “Brea” jacket by L’Agence with a pair of her favorite Outland Denim jeans (the “Harriet,” which is the same style she wore in Australia) and Finlay & Co.’s “Henrietta” sunglasses.

Both Meghan and Kate, who is also patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, have been fixtures at Wimbledon for years. Meghan previously attended the tournament in 2016, around the same time she was set up on a blind date with future husband Prince Harry!

And Kate has said the tennis tournament is a “quintessential part of English summer.”

“I was really taken by Agassi and Sampras, Ivanisevic and Steffi Graf,” she said in 2017. “That for me was my first memories.”

The royal moms also stepped out together this week for a big family outing. They brought all four kids — including 1-year-old Louis and 2-month Archie! — to cheer on Prince William and Prince Harry in a charity polo match.

Meghan, who wore a khaki green V-neck linen midi dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez, held Archie beneath the shade of a tree, while Kate was busy chasing after Prince Louis.

Nearby, Prince George and Princess Charlotte kicked a soccer ball and showed off some dance moves before heading to the car for a picnic.