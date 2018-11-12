Royal Fab Four! See the First Photo of Meghan, Harry, Kate and William Together Since Split News

The royal foursome are together again!

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent the weekend honoring veterans and those who lost their lives in war at Remembrance Day events. However, it wasn’t until Sunday night’s Centenary of the Armistice service at Westminster Abbey that fans got a snap featuring the complete Royal Fab Four.

The brothers and their wives stood together inside the venue for Kate and William’s 2011 wedding as they celebrated 100 years since Armistice Day, when the Allies and Germany signed an armistice that lead to the end of World War I. Kate went for a royal rewear in a green coat that she previously wore on St. Patrick’s Day in 2017 along with a black headband, while her husband wore a blue suit. Royal parents-to-be Harry and Meghan matched in navy, and all four wore red poppies, the symbol of remembrance for World War I and veterans.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

PAUL GROVER/AFP/Getty Images

The foursome’s public reunion, their first joint public appearance since the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force celebration in July, actually came on Saturday, when they gathered with other members of the royal family for the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall. However, they entered separately and sat on opposite ends of each other for the commemoration.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Festival of Remembrance

Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Festival of Remembrance

Earlier on Sunday, William and Harry laid wreaths of poppies at the Cenotaph war memorial in London for Remembrance Day. While Kate watched alongside Queen Elizabeth and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Meghan watched from the balcony of another window.

As the balconies of each window are small, it is nearly impossible to fit more than three or four people on each — and although Meghan didn’t join her family members, she was given a very important position of her own: accompanying German President Frank-Walter Steinmeie’s wife Elke Budenbender.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton

Elke Budenbender and Meghan Markle

The appearances comes amid news that Prince William and Prince Harry are considering breaking up their joint “court” at Kensington Palace and creating two separate offices.

With William one day set to be the Prince of Wales — and all that entails as heir to his father, Prince Charles — Harry and Meghan will want to forge their own path, so it’s a natural time to split up, insiders believe. (The palace has no comment.)

“The arrival of Meghan has changed the dynamic of the relationship in a fairly significant way,” royals author Sally Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE. “It is inevitable and practical because it gives Harry and Meghan some freedom to build up their own collection of interests and charities.”