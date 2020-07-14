Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Debut New Post-Quarantine Haircuts for Summer

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are showing off fresh summer looks as they debut new hairstyles.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, gave a keynote speech in a video filmed late last week at the virtual 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit, showing off extra-long locks with face-framing layers. She also opted to change up her style, going with a pin-straight blowout instead of her usual wavy or pulled back look.

Meghan's flowing locks may reflect her recent return to her hometown of Los Angeles with husband Prince Harry and 1-year-old son Archie. A friend told PEOPLE during Meghan's pregnancy that her "California roots are coming through."

Image zoom Meghan Markle Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty; Girl Up/Youtube

Meanwhile, Kate looked sun-kissed in a new interview with the BBC to talk about Tiny Happy People, a language and literacy initiative for parents and their young children. The mom of three, 38, had a haircut and color after salons recently reopened in the U.K. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Image zoom Meghan Markle; Kate Middleton Girl Up/Youtube; Kensington Royal/Instagram

In addition to fresh layers framing her face, the royal went for a lighter shade with highlights compared to her darker brunette locks during recent video calls. Kate has previously experimented with blonder hair, including this past fall when she accompanied daughter Princess Charlotte to her first day of school.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Kensington Palace via Getty; Kensington Royal/Instagram

When it comes to her much-coveted hair, Kate has been loyal to the Richard Ward salon in London’s Chelsea for nearly two decades, having first discovered the award-winning salon during her time in college. While she still uses the salon’s stylists for both her cut and color, she also calls upon freelance hairdresser Amanda Cook Tucker for royal tours and special occasions — such as after the birth of her three children.

Image zoom Princess Beatrice Youtube (2)

