Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Most Influential Fashion Moments of the Year Revealed

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are living fashion icons.

The royal sisters-in-law may not have personal Instagram pages, but they’re some of the biggest fashion influencers in the world. According to style search engine Lyst, every time Meghan or Kate steps out in something new, they instantly cause a sensation for shoppers hoping to emulate the royal style.

Both Meghan and Kate’s influence reached a peak in March. Kate’s most enviable look came when she wore a red coat by go-to brand Catherine Walker for Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey. Online searches for similar dresses instantly doubled, going up 225 percent.

And before going on maternity leave and welcoming son Archie, Meghan wore a silver and gold brocade dress to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles‘ Investiture at Buckingham Palace. The demand for brocade dresses rose a whopping 500 percent online in the day that followed.

Kate Middleton in Catherine Walker Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock Meghan Markle at investiture celebration Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Kate’s outfit choices lead to a 119 percent average increase in online demand in the week following a public appearance, while Meghan’s fashion drive demand up an average of 216 percent, according to Lyst. But the royal women are influencing in different ways. While Kate’s most talked about ensemble choices usually send fans searching for the specific brands, Meghan’s closet drives demand for the colors she wears. White, beige and navy — all favorite shades of hers — boosted the most search traffic. RELATED: Everything You Need to Copy Meghan Markle’s Chic Style Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie Press Association via AP

Even though Meghan has stepped out of the public eye to focus on motherhood in recent months, her outfits are still making waves.

The dress with belted waist from Wales Bonner that Meghan wore to debut son Archie on May 8 increased searches for white trench dresses by 46 percent, while her Trooping the Colour appearance earlier this month drove search queries for Givenchy by 8 percent and navy pieces by 29 percent.