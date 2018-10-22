Royal Twinning! Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Match in Polka Dots Just Days Apart

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are seeing spots – in a good way!

Just days after Kate wore a burgundy dress covered in polka dots while hosting a reception for inspirational teens alongside Prince William at Kensington Palace, royal mom-to-be Meghan followed in her fashionable footsteps. The Duchess of Sussex arrived to Australia’s Fraser Island on Monday morning (local time) sporting a very similar look – another burgundy dress with white polka dots!

Despite the similarities, both women added touches of their signature styles. California girl Meghan paired her collared short sleeved dress that ties at the waist by & Other Stories (which retails for just $129, so it’s no surprise it’s out of stock!) with brown saddle flat sandals from Sarah Flint ($245) and Karen Walker sunglasses ($220) for a laid back vibe.

Meanwhile, Kate’s Desiree Spot Frill Maxi Dress by Whistles ($695) also features a collar and waist tie, but its long sleeves and high neckline give it a more polished finish.

Meghan Markle Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

This isn’t the first time on Meghan’s royal tour with Prince Harry that she’s had a twinning moment with her sister-in-law.

On the fourth day of their trip Down Under, Meghan, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, hit the world famous Bondi Beach. For the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex wore a striped maxi dress by Martin Grant, an Australian designer, and a pair of Castañer espadrilles, which she later took off so she and her husband could walk on the beach barefoot.

Princess Kate, 36, took a similar approach to beach chic four years ago by wearing a pair of sky-high Stuart Weitzman wedges and a flowing white eyelet dress. She even ran down Manly Beach in Sydney in her heels.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images; Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

As they arrived to Fraser Island, Meghan and Harry stepped off the plane together holding hands as Meghan went into one car and Harry went into another. Prince Harry then boarded a barge to take him to his first few engagements of the day, while Meghan hopped on a boat from Hervey Bay Eco Marine Tours to take her to another area of the island.

Over the weekend, the palace announced that Meghan, who is expecting her first child in the spring, will be cutting back her busy tour schedule for a few days to rest while Harry embarks on certain engagements solo.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/REX/Shutterstock

After Harry visited a rainforest solo, Meghan joined her husband later in the day to greet well wishers at Kingfisher Bay jetty, adorably cradling her baby bump.