Duchesses in Burgundy! Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Match During Separate Royal Outings

Both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stepped out Wednesday for solo engagements close to their hearts — Meghan to the Hubb Community Kitchen, where she helped prepare a meal with the women with whom she created a cookbook to support their cause, and Kate to the University College London for an update on neurological research to help children’s well-being. And both royals opted for the perfect fall shade: burgundy.

Kate, 36, stepped out in a recycled skirt and matching blazer from Paule Ka over a turtleneck top. The mother of three debuted the outfit during a 2012 engagement at Middle Temple in London, where she and Prince William met a group of law students. She pulled the ensemble out of her royal closet again in Feb. 2017 for a visit to a children’s charity in Wales.

Meanwhile, Meghan opted for a similar hue with more purple tones for her Thanksgiving Eve outing. The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child in the spring with Prince Harry, sported a collared dress and matching coat by Club Monaco with ankle boots by Givenchy (her wedding dress designer!).

In addition to wearing the same color, the royal sisters-in-law both opted for black tights, black shoes and pulled their hair into low ponytails.

Meghan’s outing also came with another reminder of her sister-in-law. The mom-to-be helped cook rice and vegetables in the kitchen, tying an apron around her waist as she prepared the food.

Just last week, Kate sported an apron for a visit the homelessness charity Centrepoint with William.

The appearances comes amid news that Prince William and Prince Harry are considering breaking up their joint “court” at Kensington Palace and creating two separate offices.

With William one day set to be the Prince of Wales — and all that entails as heir to his father, Prince Charles — Harry and Meghan will want to forge their own path, so it’s a natural time to split up, insiders believe. (The palace has no comment.)

“The arrival of Meghan has changed the dynamic of the relationship in a fairly significant way,” royals author Sally Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE. “It is inevitable and practical because it gives Harry and Meghan some freedom to build up their own collection of interests and charities.”