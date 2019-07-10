Every Photo You Need to See of Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Their Kids on Their Family Day Out!

By Stephanie Petit
July 10, 2019 03:57 PM

1 of 25

SplashNews.com

The royals were out in full force on Wednesday to support Prince William and Prince Harry in a charity polo match!

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle showed off her new mom style (with very free spirited California vibes!) as she held 2-month-old son Archie.

3 of 25

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The Duchess of Sussex sported aviator style sunglasses with gold frames with a flowing khaki green dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez — choosing to forego the outfit’s belted bow option.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 25

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince George wasn’t far from Archie on the royal cousins’ first public playdate. 

Advertisement

5 of 25

Samir Hussein/WireImage

While Prince George and Princess Charlotte are no strangers to cheering on their dad from the sidelines, Prince Louis was making the most of the new experience!

6 of 25

Kate and her 1-year-old son explored the field…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 25

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

…played in the grass…

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 25

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

…and found a nice spot to sit!

Advertisement

9 of 25

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Just like at Trooping the Colour, Louis was spotted occasionally sucking his thumb!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 25

James Whatling/MEGA

Princess Charlotte and Prince George’s attention was more focused on kicking around a soccer ball than watching dad’s game.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 25

James Whatling/MEGA

Even while wearing sandals and a dress, Charlotte chased after the ball.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 25

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

George was laser-focused on a kick, even as his baby brother wandered around nearby and mom Kate looked on.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 25

SplashNews.com

Of course, there was still plenty of time for some silly fun — at one point, Charlotte posed with her arms wide above her head and balanced on one leg in an impressive dance move.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 25

SplashNews.com

George, who turns 6 on July 22, sported a green polo shirt and shorts for the day outdoors. Charlotte, 4, stayed true to her girly style in a pink dress and white sandals with her hair tied back into a ponytail, complete with a bow.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 25

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

After the match, Harry met up with Meghan and Archie. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 25

James Whatling/MEGA

The family shared a sweet moment during their first public outing since Archie’s christening over the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 25

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

When the family needed a moment to relax, they retreated to their car.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 25

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince George and Princess Charlotte relaxed in the back of the car with the trunk door popped open, while Kate sat with Louis on the ground.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 25

Harry played for the red team…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 25

…but William’s blue team came out victorious.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 25

Andrew Matthews/AP/Shutterstock

There’s nothing like going head-to-head!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 25

Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty

Prince William admires his team’s trophy. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 25

Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Harry made sure to pose with some guards…and a big dog!

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 25

Splash News Online

Kate and her kids get ready to head out. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Royals

All Topics in Royals

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.