Every Photo You Need to See of Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Their Kids on Their Family Day Out!
The royals were out in full force on Wednesday to support Prince William and Prince Harry in a charity polo match!
Meghan Markle showed off her new mom style (with very free spirited California vibes!) as she held 2-month-old son Archie.
The Duchess of Sussex sported aviator style sunglasses with gold frames with a flowing khaki green dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez — choosing to forego the outfit’s belted bow option.
Prince George wasn’t far from Archie on the royal cousins’ first public playdate.
While Prince George and Princess Charlotte are no strangers to cheering on their dad from the sidelines, Prince Louis was making the most of the new experience!
Kate and her 1-year-old son explored the field…
…played in the grass…
…and found a nice spot to sit!
Just like at Trooping the Colour, Louis was spotted occasionally sucking his thumb!
Princess Charlotte and Prince George’s attention was more focused on kicking around a soccer ball than watching dad’s game.
Even while wearing sandals and a dress, Charlotte chased after the ball.
George was laser-focused on a kick, even as his baby brother wandered around nearby and mom Kate looked on.
Of course, there was still plenty of time for some silly fun — at one point, Charlotte posed with her arms wide above her head and balanced on one leg in an impressive dance move.
George, who turns 6 on July 22, sported a green polo shirt and shorts for the day outdoors. Charlotte, 4, stayed true to her girly style in a pink dress and white sandals with her hair tied back into a ponytail, complete with a bow.
After the match, Harry met up with Meghan and Archie.
The family shared a sweet moment during their first public outing since Archie’s christening over the weekend.
When the family needed a moment to relax, they retreated to their car.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte relaxed in the back of the car with the trunk door popped open, while Kate sat with Louis on the ground.
Harry played for the red team…
…but William’s blue team came out victorious.
There’s nothing like going head-to-head!
Prince William admires his team’s trophy.
Prince Harry made sure to pose with some guards…and a big dog!
Kate and her kids get ready to head out.