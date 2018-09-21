Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's First Official Royal Speeches Had Just One Thing in Common

Meghan Markle gave her first public speech as a member of the royal family on Thursday — and it’s hard not to reminisce about Kate Middleton‘s own royal first!

The Duchess of Sussex waited just four months after her wedding for the big moment, addressing the crowd at an event celebrating the special cookbook she helped create with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen to benefit victims of the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy.

Kate’s first speech came when she opened the Treehouse hospice — a branch of one of her first patronages, the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) — in March 2012, almost a year after she married Prince William.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

While Meghan had husband Prince Harry and her mom, Doria Ragland (who flew in from L.A. earlier in the week) proudly looking on as she spoke, Kate flew solo for her address, as Prince William was away on a six-week military mission.

“You have all made me feel so welcome and I feel hugely honored to see this wonderful center. I am only sorry William can’t be here today,” Kate before giving a grin, prompting a laugh from the crowd.

More of the speech The Duchess of Sussex about the #Grenfell cookbook. ‘It’s been a tremendous labour of love’ she said.

Prince Harry looked on – proudly… pic.twitter.com/0h8SnPeta9 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 20, 2018

Meghan speak for 3 mins without notes as she thanks the women of #hubbcommunitykitchen for ‘her first project’ pic.twitter.com/wismMJDg9W — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 20, 2018

One noticeable difference between the royal sisters-in-law was that Kate relied on notes for her speech, frequently pausing and looking down at them during the address. Meghan, who has experience memorizing lines from her career as an actress, opted to speak without the help of an outline to thank the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen for welcoming her shortly after her move to London.

“Working on this project for the past nine months has been a tremendous labor of love,” the poised royal said in video captured by ITV’s Chris Ship. “I just recently moved to London and I felt so immediately embraced by this kitchen — your warmth and kindness, and also to be able to be in this city and to see in this one small room how multicultural it was.”

RELATED: Watch Prince Harry Fix Meghan Markle’s Windblown Hair — and Then Rest His Chin on Her Shoulder!

Kate Middleton KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AFP/Getty

Kate Middleton Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton Ian Gavan/Getty

On top of both women’s speeches being incredibly inspiring, there was another huge similarity: Meghan and Kate chose the same color scheme!

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Meghan Markle Give Flawless First Royal Speech — Without Notes — and See Prince Harry’s Reaction!

Meghan was perfectly fall chic in a three-quarter length cobalt blue coat from Canadian label Smythe (although she went sans jacket for the speech!) over a cashmere bodysuit from Tuxe and a pleated skirt from her pal Misha Nonoo’s new Easy 8 collection. She finished off the look with a pair of black suede pumps from Sarah Flint.

Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

Meghan Markle BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

The color scheme of the outfit mirrored that of Kate’s back in 2012. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a blue dress with a black belt around her waist. She too completed the ensemble with black heels.