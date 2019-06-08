Here Come the Royal Hats! All About Meghan, Kate and Camilla's Fashion at Trooping the Color

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall — along with their incredible fashion choices — have arrived at the Trooping the Colour celebrations.

The royal women put their best (and most stylish!) feet forward for the festivities held in honor of Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday on Saturday. The threesome rode in the same carriage — also with Prince Harry — along the parade route, giving fans a first glimpse at their outfits before they head up to the Buckingham Palace balcony.

In her first public appearance since welcoming son Archie last month, Meghan, 37, stuck to one of her go-to colors in a navy dress by Clare Waight Keller (her wedding dress designer!) and matching hat by Noel Stewart.

For her Trooping the Colour debut last year, the Duchess of Sussex opted for a protocol-breaking pink off-the-shoulder dress by Carolina Herrera with a coordinating hat by Philip Treacy.

Kate, 37, added another fashionable Trooping the Colour appearance to her royal style résumé, opting for a yellow ensemble to match the sunny skies. She also paid tribute to her wedding dress designer, Alexander McQueen, by wearing one of their designs, plus a hat by Philip Treacy that she previously wore to Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding.

Seated next to her, Camilla, 71, was all smiles in a mint green dress and coat with white embroidery by Bruce Oldfield and a Philip Treacy hat.

Royal sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also put on stylish displays — completely with coordinating headtoppers! Beatrice paired her pink dress with a black headband embellished by a white floral design, while Eugenie’s similar black and white hat complemented her patterned outfit.

Queen Elizabeth wore a pastel tweed dress in shades of pale pink, mint, yellow and gold and matching hat by Angela Kelly. The 93-year-old monarch also sported the Brigade Of Guards badge.