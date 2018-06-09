See the Moment Meghan and Kate Perfectly Curtsy to the Queen on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton showed off perfect matching curtsies on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

The royal sisters-in-law and Prince Harry displayed a rippling effect of honor to Queen Elizabeth during the celebrations. Kate showed off her expert curtsy first, followed by Meghan and then Harry bowed his head in respect at the sight of his grandmother, the Queen.

Meghan has had months of practice to get her curtsy down pat. She debuted her very first one on Christmas Day with the royal family. And she had seasoned pro Kate by her side as she showed the time-honored sign of respect to the monarch.

Kate, Meghan and Harry curtsying to the Queen on balcony of Buckingham Palace #TroopingtheColour pic.twitter.com/I0Fs8R928O — Jason Ashby (@Jashalee) June 9, 2018

James Whatling/MEGA

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

Kate would be the perfect royal to show Meghan the ropes. She expertly trained her 3-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, who debuted her own adorable curtsy this summer during the royal family’s tour in Germany and Poland.

In addition to Queen Elizabeth, Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, says Meghan will be expected to curtsy to Prince Philip, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall. She’ll also be bending and bowing for Prince William and Kate, due to his position in line for the throne.

Meier says that the curtsy should be subtle — a ballerina curtsy this is not — but the deeper and longer you pause shows more respect and formality. To curtsy, Meier instructs placing one leg behind the other (whichever one is more comfortable for you) and bowing your head slightly while bending your knees.