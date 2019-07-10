Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Bring Their Kids (Including Louis and Archie!) to Polo Match

Prince William and Prince Harry are getting some royally adorable support at their charity polo match!

William was joined by wife Kate Middleton and their three kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day on Wednesday, while Harry was cheered on by Meghan Markle and their 2-month-old son Archie. The match will help raise funds and awareness for charities supported by the royal brothers.

The special event marks the royal cousins’ first public playdate together.

Kate, who wore a flowing pink dress and her go-to Castañer espadrilles, held 1-year-old Louis in her arms. Later, he played in the grass with his mom while George, who turns 6 on July 22, and 4-year-old Charlotte played nearby.

Meghan, who wore a khaki green V-neck linen midi dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez, was spotted walking from the car park with little Archie in her arms. She gave him a sweet kiss on the forehead as she made her way to the field.

Harry and Meghan just celebrated their son’s christening over the weekend with a small group of close friends and family.

The royal parents, who left their Kensington Palace home in London for the laid-back setting of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor ahead of Archie’s birth, have been savoring the first eight weeks of parenthood with their baby boy.

“They are basking in the glow and enjoying each day,” a royal source exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “As most new parents are, they’re just so excited. There’s something new every day. They’re just really happy.”

The royal kids strangers to the polo field. Last summer, George and Charlotte joined their cousins for a day of fun at another one of their dad’s charity polo matches.

“The first thing they did when they left the car was slide down the hill on his bum,” an onlooker told PEOPLE at the time. “George was peering over some hoarding around the side of the pitch, grinning at the others, who were messing around with him.”

“Kate is a fantastic mom,” the observer added. “She was calm with the children.” Using a British phrase for “run loose,” the onlooker said, “She let them have their head.”

Royal dads William and Harry may be regulars on the polo scene, but they are not expected to be taking part in as many matches this season. Harry became a first-time dad in May to son Archie, while father of three William has his own parental commitments, royal sources say.

“They will both play polo in support of their charities, but work and family responsibilities mean that they can’t commit to as many polo matches as they used to,” a palace source previously told PEOPLE.