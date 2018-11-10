Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Bring Their Own Style Spins to All-Black Outfits

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are two stylish royals — but in very different ways.

Both royal women followed the tradition of wearing black outfits adorned with red poppies, the symbol of remembrance for World War I and veterans, to Saturday’s Festival of Remembrance ceremony at Royal Albert Hall. However, their differing styles were still on display.

Meghan, who is expecting her first child in the spring, stepped out for her first Remembrance Day weekend as a royal wearing a Stella McCartney wrap coat with a large satin bow, worn over her black dress. The coat kept her growing baby bump hidden as she arrived for the ceremony. Meghan carried a black clutch with a gold chainmail detail, also from Stella McCartney.

Meghan Markle Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kate sported a black sheath dress with an asymmetrical neckline, and finished off the outfit with a pair of sleek black stilettos. The mom of three had her hair blown out into soft waves.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The sisters-in-law previously showed off their signature looks when they made their first solo appearance together at Wimbledon in July. The Duchess of Sussex, 37, wore a summery blue-and-white striped shirt from Ralph Lauren with wide-leg cream pants, while Princess Kate, 36, opted for a white-patterned dress.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Wimbledon James Gourley/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton at the 2017 Festival of Remembrance Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/AP

Kate Middleton and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, at the 2017 Remembrance Day Service Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate has mastered her respectful looks for the annual occasion. Last year, the mother of three recycled an 11-year-old hat with a military-inspired black wool-silk coat with gold buttons from Dolce & Gabbana for the Remembrance Day Service. The previous night, she wore a bespoke black silk velvet coat with decorative buttons from the British fashion house Catherine Walker & Co.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open Anzac Memorial in Sydey last month Ryan Pierse/Getty

Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend an Anzac Day service in April Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Meghan has quickly adapted to remaining true to her style despite strict clothing guidelines. The newlyweds began the fifth day of their recent tour at the official opening of the enhanced Anzac Memorial, paying tribute to fallen Australian and New Zealand veterans.

For the occasion, Meghan opted for a black Camila button wool-crepe dress by New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead, a pair of black heels and a hat.

Meghan first commemorated Anzac Day in April, when she joined Harry at the Dawn Service at Wellington Arch in London. The couple took part in the poignant ceremony, which included readings, a moment of silence and the reciting of national anthems.