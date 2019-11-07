Meghan Markle Just Revealed That 6-Month-Old Archie Has Hit This Big Milestone!

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Archie Toby Melville/PA Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 6-month-old son Archie is working on his royal smile!

The proud mom shared a new milestone for her son during a surprise outing with military families on Wednesday morning. As she met a group of young children at the Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor, Meghan told one little girl, “Look at all your little teeth! Archie’s just got two teeth.”

She pointed to her bottom lip as she added, ”Two tiny ones right there.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised the group at their regular weekly meet-up, which is held near the royal couple’s Frogmore Cottage home.

New mom Meghan used the occasion to swap parenting tips with other parents as she discussed Archie’s sleep patterns, teething and crawling.

Amy Thompson, whose husband Brad is attached to the Welsh Guards, told Army & You magazine: “My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl – she’s just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend.”

Meghan and Harry recently returned from their royal tour in Africa, where baby Archie had his first official royal outing. During the tour, the couple shared more fun details about their baby son, including his first playgroup class.

“It was a lot of fun. He loved it,” Meghan said.

Meghan also revealed her sweet nickname for Archie: Bubba. She even shared that “he likes to flirt” during a memorable meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter.

Harry also revealed that Archie is “so busy, constantly wanting to stand.” Meghan added, “Exploring.”

Meghan made her return from maternity leave in September. Behind the scenes she has been quietly working on her capsule collection for the Smart Works charity and gearing up for the launch of her new foundation with Prince Harry, Sussex Royal, early next year. But mostly she was enjoying the time off with Archie at the family’s home in Windsor.

“Meghan is so chill and relaxed as a mom,” a friend recently told PEOPLE.