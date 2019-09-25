Meghan Markle Just Revealed Her Adorable Nickname for Archie — and Jokes 'He Likes to Flirt!'

That’s Bubba to you!

Meghan Markle shared her sweet nickname for her almost 5-month-old son Archie during the little royal’s first-ever official engagement on Wednesday. Along with Prince Harry, they stepped out as a family of three to meet with South African human rights activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.

In video from the visit, Meghan is heard calling her son “Bubba.”

“Say hello! Hello, hi,” she says, then realizes he’s drooling. “Oh, Bubba!” Luckily, dad Prince Harry was ready to catch the dribble.

Meghan, 38, also appeared to call her son by the name in a video shared to the couple’s Instagram Story as they walked down a corridor to meet with Archbishop Tutu.

Image zoom HENK KRUGER/AFP/Getty Images

Archie let out a chuckle when Thandeka laughed, prompting Meghan to say, “Is that funny?” Thandeka noted that Archie already seemed to understand her, to which Harry said, “I think he knows exactly what’s going on.”

“You like me best, yes!” Thandeka said to Archie. “Oh, you like the ladies better, yeah.”

Meghan agreed: “He likes to flirt.”

Image zoom Prince Harry, Archie, Meghan Markle, Archbishop Tutu and Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

Harry also revealed that Archie is “so busy, constantly wanting to stand.” Meghan added, “Exploring.”

Archie was calm and attentive throughout his first outing as he smiled at his hosts and played in his mom’s lap.

Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie PA Wire/PA Images

After the outing, the couple posted a sweet black-and-white shot of Archie on their Instagram, alongside the caption: “Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you!” It was signed “The Duke and Duchess.”

The family of three was given a few gifts from Archbishop Tutu following the outing, including poignant photos of Archie’s late grandmother Princess Diana and children’s books (Children of God Storybook Bible and Desmond and the Mean Word, both penned by the Archbishop, and a children’s songbook).

The family of three touched down in Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kick off their 10-day tour, which includes stops in South Africa, Botswana, Angola and Malawi. (Meghan and Archie will remain in South Africa while Harry travels throughout Africa.)

Meghan was pictured coming off the plane with Archie, 4 months, in her arms on Monday morning. In a touching tribute to Princess Diana, Archie was seen wearing a white knit hat that was very similar to the one Diana chose for a baby Harry to wear in January 1985 as they stepped off a plane in at Aberdeen Airport. Harry was also around 4 months old at the time.