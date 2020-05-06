Meghan Markle Just Revealed Archie’s Sweet Nickname in New Birthday Video

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also shared what went into their son’s unexpected name choice

Meghan Markle shared her sweet nickname for 1-year-old Archie in a candid new video of her reading a story to her son in celebration of his milestone first birthday on Wednesday.

As Archie helps turn the pages of one of his favorite books, Duck! Rabbit!, Meghan says, “Let’s turn the page, let’s show everybody. Let’s go to the next page — look Arch!”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle previously gave some insight into what went into their son’s unexpected name choice — and how it was inspired by their future charity foundation, Archewell.

“Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ‘arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,’ ” the couple said last month. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

Image zoom The Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK

During the family’s royal tour in South Africa last fall, Meghan shared another sweet nickname for her son. In a video from their visit to meet with South African human rights activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Meghan is heard calling her son “Bubba.”

“Say hello! Hello, hi,” she said, then realizing he’s drooling. “Oh, Bubba!” Luckily, dad Prince Harry was ready to catch the dribble.

Archie’s full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The name was somewhat surprising, as British oddsmakers’ top picks for potential names included more traditional monikers, like Arthur, James, Philip and Albert.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Archie The Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Archie The Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK

Harrison, originated in the Middle Ages, and is a patronymic meaning “son of Henry” or “son of Harry.” The surname Mountbatten-Windsor, meanwhile, belongs to all the children and descendants of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

The name Archie has shot to the top of popularity charts, taking a top spot for baby boy names in 2019, according to Nameberry.

Image zoom Prince Harry, Archie and Meghan Markle in September 2019 PA Wire/PA Images

Meghan and Prince Harry marked their son's big day with a video of family reading time, featuring the Duchess of Sussex read one of Archie's favorite books, Duck! Rabbit! The couple wanted to use the day to highlight the continuing need to get food and learning resources, such as books, to children around the world through the @SaveWithStories campaign in the U.S. — and @SaveChildrenUK in the U.K. — which helps kids who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.