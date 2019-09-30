Meghan Markle Just Received a Custom Gift for Archie During a Surprise Outing in Africa

Meghan Markle is full of surprises!

The Duchess of Sussex made yet another unannounced appearance during her royal tour of Africa on Monday. She visited Johannesburg’s Victoria Yards, a place for artisans and craftspeople to work and share their creations.

Meghan’s first stop was at Sneakers 4 Change, an organization that collects and donates sneakers to those less fortunate. She then headed to Young Bucks, a small business that makes books from recycled materials. During the stop, Meghan commented that she used to teach a bookbinding class, back when she supplemented her acting work by teaching classes such as calligraphy.

Next up, the 38-year-old royal mom visited Tshepo Jeanmaker, which makes custom jeans and was started by a local designer from Soweto. He spoke to Meghan about the growth of his business, which now employs 10 people, and presented her with a tiny pair of overalls for nearly 5-month-old son Archie. He also revealed that Meghan placed an order for a pair of jeans four weeks ago, which she personally picked up!

Tshepo shared this info about the logo for his line: “The crown on my jeans represents the three ladies who raised me. Enjoy wearing this crown.”

Image zoom The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Instagram

Image zoom Meghan Markle The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Instagram

Finally, the Duchess of Sussex visited a small market exhibiting some of the items you can find at Victoria Yards and listened to a performance by Belita Andre, a spoken word artist.

For the occasion, Meghan wore an indigo Wilfred dress featuring buttons down the front by Aritiza and red Everlane flats.

Image zoom Meghan Markle The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Instagram

The surprise outing comes just one day after Meghan Skyped into a meeting Prince Harry was having at the Nalikule College of Education in Malawi. As her face appeared on the screen, which was positioned for all to see, the group of young women burst into song, as Meghan could be seen clapping along with a big smile on her face.

RELATED: Royal Rewear! Meghan Markle Rocks Same Dress She Wore on First Public Outing with Son Archie

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage

Image zoom Meghan Markle PA Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan told those gathered, “We’re just so proud as president and vice-president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust that we can support you in everything that you do because we cannot begin to express how valuable and vital that work is, we’re just incredibly proud to be part of it.”

The royal mom also shared an update on the couple’s son.

“I wish I could be with you,” she continued. “We’re in South Africa right now — Archie’s taking a nap. I’m with you in spirit.”