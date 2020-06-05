Meghan Markle Just Made a Special Gesture in Her Son Archie’s Name amid COVID-19

"In the wake of Covid, we are reminded that our need to take care of one another is a vital part of the human spirit," Meghan Markle wrote

Meghan Markle is opening up about the challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic — and revealing a special gesture she made in her 1-year-old son Archie’s name.

The Duchess of Sussex, who became patron of the U.K. animal welfare charity, Mayhew, in January 2019, wrote the forward for the organization’s annual review. In her personal statement, she touched on the effects of the COVID-19 crisis and how proud she is of Mayhew’s actions on behalf of animals.

“As I write, the Covid-19 crisis is gripping every country in the world and destabilizing the lives of countless families across the U.K. I am proud of how Mayhew have responded by finding new ways to support animals and people in these uncertain times,” she wrote.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Archie The Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK

“What I am even prouder of is that Mayhew’s mission was made for moments like these. It’s not just about cats and dogs; it’s about all of us, about our ability to come together as a community. In the wake of Covid, we are reminded that our need to take care of one another is a vital part of the human spirit. Mayhew has always understood this," she continued.

Meghan, who has remained patron of the charity following her exit from royal life, went on to praise Mayhew’s animal-assisted intervention program and their temporary fostering program, which “is more important than ever, with more people unable to afford to care for their animals until they can get back on their feet,” she said.

She concluded her forward by revealing that she has sponsored a dog kennel in her son Archie’s name.

“As an expression of my own commitment, I renewed my sponsorship of a dog kennel in the name of our son, Archie, to create an interim home for a pet in need,” she said. “I hope you will show them your support in whatever ways you can. When you do, you will be contributing not just to animal welfare but to the shared welfare of us all.”

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Archie The Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK

Meghan has a long history with animal rescue, dating back to the adoption of her first pup, Bogart, and then her beloved beagle, Guy. She and Prince Harry also adopted a black Lab in 2018 after their royal wedding.

And it seems Archie has already taken after his animal-loving mom.

Archie "is best friends with his dogs," a source recently told PEOPLE. "They make him laugh and are gentle with him."

Meghan secretly paid a visit to Mayhew in January during one of her final trips to London ahead of her official exit from royal life. The organization also posted on Instagram about the visit, writing they were “delighted” to see Meghan. The charity added that the Duchess of Sussex was shown their new kennels and met some animals.

Image zoom Meghan Markle Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty

