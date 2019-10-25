Meghan Markle Just Had a Royal Twinning Moment with Queen Letizia in Red Leather!

Meghan Markle loves a leather pencil skirt and it seems Queen Letizia of Spain does too!

The royal women shared a twinning moment when they both stepped out wearing the exact same red leather pencil skirt in less than 24 hours.

The $595 “Selrita” skirt from BOSS womenswear, the brand owned by Hugo Boss, was first worn by Letizia in South Korea on Thursday, where she teamed it with a white blouse featuring oversized sleeves to a ceremonial event at which King Felipe VI and herself were made honorary citizens of Seoul.

On Friday morning, Meghan stepped out in exactly the same skirt to attend a meeting with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and One Young World in Windsor, alongside Prince Harry. Opting for a monochromatic look, Meghan wore a dark red sweater from Joseph and bespoke red heels by Sarah Flint for a roundtable discussion with young leaders.

RELATED: Did Meghan Markle Really Break Royal Protocol When She Rejected a Curtsy and Went in for a Hug?

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Queen Letizia Jeremy Selwyn/Pool/Shutterstock; Woohae Cho/Getty

Crafted in luxurious lambskin leather with simple panel detailing, the back of the skirt has an exposed zip and is available to buy in both cream and black.

It’s a look Meghan clearly loves as she wore the exact same skirt in green to a royal engagement in Sussex in October 2018. At that event she also opted for a monochromatic look, pairing the dark green version of the skirt with a green shirt from & Other Stories.

Image zoom Meghan Markle in October 2018 Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which Meghan serves at Vice-President and Harry as President, is an organization that champions, connects and funds young leaders from the Commonwealth’s global family of 53 countries. Meghan is a longtime supporter of One Young World, a global forum for young leaders, having first joined as a counselor in 2014.

Harry asked if there was a generation gap and if older men had proved unwilling to change their ways.

For Friday’s roundtable discussion, which included chats on gender equality and inclusion, Meghan first thanked the group of 10 leaders for letting her husband “crash the party.” Accessorizing her all-red look with a pair of 14-karat gold and diamond studs by British jeweler Emily Mortimer, Meghan wore two new gold rings by the Canadian jewelry brand Vargas Goteo, which supports various wildlife conservation campaigns.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Meghan Markle JEREMY SELWYN/POOL/AFP/Getty

Image zoom

“In terms of gender equality, which has been something I have championed for quite a long time, you know I think that conversation can’t happen without men being part of it,” Meghan told the group.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Wants the World to Just See Her and Prince Harry ‘as a Couple Who’s in Love’

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle JEREMY SELWYN/POOL/AFP/Getty

“And this is something that is also very key to the way my husband feels and he has been working in this space since 2013, which a lot of people don’t notice as much.I think that’s what’s really important. You can’t have a conversation about women’s empowerment with just women.

“And so it seemed to make complete sense to let him join today. Thank you for letting him crash the party.”