Meghan Markle Just Channeled Audrey Hepburn in Her Best Little Black Dress Yet

Meghan Markle‘s dress on Tuesday morning may have been crafted just for her — but it still looked quite familiar!

Meghan attended the Royal Air Force centenary celebrations on July 10, along with the other members of the Royal Fab Four and Queen Elizabeth. For the occasion, she paired a black bespoke Dior dress with nude pumps and a structured clutch, also by Dior. Her Stephen Jones headpiece added a fun element to the classic look.

Simple, but iconic, Meghan was clearly inspired by Audrey Hepburn, one of her fashion inspirations, for this ensemble. Meghan’s boatneck detail evoked Audrey’s love of the wide neckline, and the overall elegance of her little black dress exuded Breakfast at Tiffany’s vibes.

Meghan Markle attends the Royal Air Force Centenary celebrations at Westminster Abbey. Matt Sprake/SplashNews.com; Darlene Hammond/Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Meghan’s love of Audrey has been well-documented. Meghan has received the “Audrey Brow” treatment at a London salon, which is all about thick and natural but defined brows. And when she made her official relationship debut with Prince Harry in September 2017, fans immediately noticed her ballets flats, big sunglasses and cropped, skinny pants, a look that Audrey pioneered back in the ’60s.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear together on day 3 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 on September 25, 2017. Samir Hussein/WireImage

And of course, for Meghan’s royal wedding dress, she opted for a boatneck Givenchy, the same designer Audrey wore at her own wedding to Andrea Dotti. Hubert de Givenchy, the house’s founder, was a close friend of Audrey’s, giving Meghan’s choice extra significance.