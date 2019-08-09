Meghan Markle Jokes About How She Met Prince Harry with British Vogue Cover Star Jameela Jamil

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Jameela Jamil Samir Hussein/WireImage; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven’t revealed who set them up on a blind date in 2016 (they only said it was a mutual friend), but the royal had a little fun with the story of their set-up with one of the cover stars on her guest-edited issue of British Vogue.

Jameela Jamil, an activist and star of NBC’s The Good Place, says she didn’t realize Meghan was guest editing the issue until she received a call from the royal herself. The royal mom told her she is a fan of the actress’s I Weigh movement, an online community that aims to promote body positivity and change the narrative when it comes to how women’s bodies are discussed.

“She explained that she’d guest-edited the issue, and apologized that the whole thing had been shrouded in so much secrecy,” Jamil, 33, told Grazia. “She said she had chosen to feature me because she’d seen what I had been doing and was a fan. To know that she had followed my work with I Weigh meant a lot.”

Jamil, who said Meghan was “warm, kind and actually very LOLs,” admitted that she instantly felt embarrassed because her character on The Good Place, Tahani, claimed in an episode that she was the one who set Meghan and Harry up on a blind date.

RELATED: Prince Harry Reveals the ‘Maximum’ Number of Children He Wants to Have with Meghan Markle

“She said she loved The Good Place,’ Jamil said. ‘I then felt immediately embarrassed that she had seen me joke about her on the show.”

But Meghan proved she’s in on the fictional joke during their phone call!

“She said she’s grateful to Tahani for introducing her to Harry. I just replied, ‘You’re welcome,’ ” Jamil said.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan was a hands-on collaborator for the September issue of British Vogue, which features 15 trailblazing women on the cover. Among the group are actors and models, politicians and authors, and advocates for everything from diversity and mental health to climate change and voting rights.

“These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, to take the year’s most read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today,” the mother of one said in a statement.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Alex Trautwig/MLB via Getty

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“Through this lens I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages,” she said.