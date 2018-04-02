Shop Meghan Markle's Favorite Jewelry, All Under $250

You might not be able to marry a prince, but at least you can treat yourself to some sparkly jewels just like Markle

Alexis Bennett
April 02, 2018 03:55 PM
<p>Most people are counting down the days until we get to see <a href="https://people.com/royals/everything-you-need-to-copy-meghan-markles-chic-style">Meghan Markle</a> and Prince Harry walk down the aisle: totally disinterested in anything unrelated to the Royal Wedding. But we&#8217;re over here trying to channel Markle&#8217;s flawless style, whether it is bridal inspired or not. We&#8217;ve already mastered her <a href="https://people.com/royals/7-affordable-pieces-you-need-to-copy-meghan-markles-breezy-vacation-style">vacation-ready looks</a> and found inspiration in her <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-style-valentines-day-outfit">date-night style</a>. Now, we&#8217;re investing in some of Markle&#8217;s favorite jewelry brands.</p> <p>The 36-year-old has a collection of <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markles-favorite-ring-before-she-got-that-ring-is-back-on-the-market-and-its-only-42">classic pieces</a> in both silver and gold metals. Every <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-accessories-how-to-buy">accessory</a> she wears has an air of sophistication, ensuring they will always be in style. Here, we&#8217;ve found look-alikes for anyone out there looking to get the royal look for less.</p> <p>You might not be able to marry a prince, but at least you can treat yourself to some sparkly jewels just like Markle.</p> <p><em>A version of this post originally appeared on <a href="http://www.instyle.com/fashion/accessories/jewelry/meghan-markles-jewelry">InStyle</a>.</em></p>
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 09: Meghan Markle during a visit to Reprezent 107.3FM in Pop Brixton on January 9, 2018 in London, England. The Reprezent training programme was established in Peckham in 2008, in response to the alarming rise in knife crime, to help young people develop and socialise through radio. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
<p>Back before she met Prince Harry, Meghan was frequently spotted wearing <a href="http://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11077-131940-143798?sid=POSYNISROYALSMarkleJewelryMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.baublebar.com%2Fproduct%2F25907-peacemaker-ring.html">BaubleBar&#8217;s Peacemaker Ring</a>, a gorgeous gold style featuring a leaf-like detail that wraps around two fingers, with a longer vine extending down the center. The style was recently released <a href="http://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11077-131940-143798?sid=POSYNISROYALSMarkleJewelryMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.baublebar.com%2Fproduct%2F25907-peacemaker-ring.html">in a silver version,</a> which PEOPLE readers can exclusively purchase right now before it goes on sale to the general public on May 3.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> BaubleBar Peacemaker Ring, $42; <a href="http://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11077-131940-143798?sid=POSYNISROYALSMarkleJewelryMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.baublebar.com%2Fproduct%2F25907-peacemaker-ring.html">baublebar.com</a></p>
BaubleBar Peacemaker Ring

Back before she met Prince Harry, Meghan was frequently spotted wearing BaubleBar’s Peacemaker Ring, a gorgeous gold style featuring a leaf-like detail that wraps around two fingers, with a longer vine extending down the center. The style was recently released in a silver version, which PEOPLE readers can exclusively purchase right now before it goes on sale to the general public on May 3.

Buy It! BaubleBar Peacemaker Ring, $42; baublebar.com

<p>Markle loves decorating her fingers with dainty rings. Here, she combined sparkly Birks rings with affordable Catbird rings.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Catbird Threadbare 14-Karat Gold Ring, $45; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=531417.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=6894&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F824726%2Fcatbird%2Fthreadbare-14-karat-gold-ring&amp;u1=POSYNISROYALSMarkleJewelryMM">net-a-porter.com</a>; shop a similar style <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=531417.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=6894&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F1068818%2FSTONE_AND_STRAND%2Fultra-fine-14-karat-gold-ring&amp;u1=POSYNISROYALSMarkleJewelryMM">here</a>.</p>
Catbird Rings

Markle loves decorating her fingers with dainty rings. Here, she combined sparkly Birks rings with affordable Catbird rings.

Buy It! Catbird Threadbare 14-Karat Gold Ring, $45; net-a-porter.com; shop a similar style here.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<p>Markle loves designs from the high-end jewelry company Birks. For a holiday party, she rocked a pair of their sparkly jacket earrings which are <a href="https://www.maisonbirks.com/en/birks-snowflake-large-round-jacket-earrings" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-ecommerce="true">$5,995</a>. But you can get the exact look for less on Amazon ($23; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/SBLING-Platinum-Plated-Zirconia-Jacket-Earrings/dp/B071452CT1/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1522696690&amp;sr=8-1&amp;keywords=B071452CT1" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-ecommerce="true">amazon.com</a>).</p> <p><strong>Buy It! </strong>SBLING Platinum-Plated Cubic Zirconia Stud and Ear Jacket Earrings, $23; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/SBLING-Platinum-Plated-Zirconia-Jacket-Earrings/dp/B071452CT1/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1522696690&amp;sr=8-1&amp;keywords=B071452CT1">amazon.com</a></p>
Birks Earrings

Markle loves designs from the high-end jewelry company Birks. For a holiday party, she rocked a pair of their sparkly jacket earrings which are $5,995. But you can get the exact look for less on Amazon ($23; amazon.com).

Buy It! SBLING Platinum-Plated Cubic Zirconia Stud and Ear Jacket Earrings, $23; amazon.com

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<p>Markle loves a delicate piece of jewelry. Even her hoop earrings pared back&mdash;like the sold-out enameled <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=531417.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=6893&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F987869%3FresType%3Dsingle%2526keywords%3DIsabel%2520Marant%2520Enameled%2520gold-tone%2520hoop%2520earrings%2526termUsed%3DIsabel%2520Marant%2520Enameled%2520gold-tone%2520hoop%2520earrings%2526enableAjaxRequest%3Dfalse&amp;u1=POSYNISROYALSMarkleJewelryMM">Isabel Marant earrings</a>.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Monet Gold-Tone Black Hoop Earrings, $18; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=538749.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1701&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcpenney.com%2Fp%2Fmonet-gold-tone-black-hoop-earrings%2Fpp5004230330%3F&amp;RD_PARM2=pTmplType%3Dregular%2526country%3DUS%2526currency%3DUSD%2526selectedSKUId%3D13747520018%2526selectedLotId%3D1374752%2526fromBag%3Dtrue%2526utm_medium%3Daffiliate%2526utm_source%3DJ84DHJLQkR4%2526utm_campaign%3D1%2526utm_content%3D10%2526cid%3Daffiliate%257CJ84DHJLQkR4%257C10%257C1%2526siteID%3DJ84DHJLQkR4-J0dH6YzirmXO1zZjNOptGw&amp;u1=POSYNISROYALSMarkleJewelryMM">jcpenney.com</a></p>
Isabel Marant Hoops

Markle loves a delicate piece of jewelry. Even her hoop earrings pared back—like the sold-out enameled Isabel Marant earrings.

Buy It! Monet Gold-Tone Black Hoop Earrings, $18; jcpenney.com

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<p>Another dainty yet striking pair of earrings are Markle&#8217;s shooting star ear crawlers by Gabriela Artigas. Steal the look with this handmade pair on Etsy ($7; <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&amp;awinaffid=272513&amp;clickref=POSYNISROYALSMarkleJewelryMM&amp;p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F546737718%2Fstar-ear-crawler-earrings-925-sterling" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-ecommerce="true">etsy.com</a>)</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> VermeilSupplies Sterling Silver Star Crawler Earrings, $7; <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&amp;awinaffid=272513&amp;clickref=POSYNISROYALSMarkleJewelryMM&amp;p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F546737718%2Fstar-ear-crawler-earrings-925-sterling">etsy.com</a></p>
Gabriela Artigas Earrings.

Another dainty yet striking pair of earrings are Markle’s shooting star ear crawlers by Gabriela Artigas. Steal the look with this handmade pair on Etsy ($7; etsy.com)

Buy It! VermeilSupplies Sterling Silver Star Crawler Earrings, $7; etsy.com

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<p>Markle also wears a dainty necklace with Prince Harry&#8217;s initial on it. The price for this one starts at <a href="http://www.pntrs.com/t/8-9711-131940-104709?sid=POSYNISROYALSMarkleJewelryMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.baublebar.com%2F17405-maya-brenner-asymmetrical-character-necklace.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-ecommerce="true">$240 on Baublebar</a>, and you can add on letters for $60 each.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Maya Brenner Asymmetrical Character Necklace, $240; <a href="http://www.pntrs.com/t/8-9711-131940-104709?sid=POSYNISROYALSMarkleJewelryMM&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.baublebar.com%2F17405-maya-brenner-asymmetrical-character-necklace.html">baublebar.com</a></p>
Maya Brenner Necklace

Markle also wears a dainty necklace with Prince Harry’s initial on it. The price for this one starts at $240 on Baublebar, and you can add on letters for $60 each.

Buy It! Maya Brenner Asymmetrical Character Necklace, $240; baublebar.com

Splash News
