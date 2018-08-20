Meghan Markle’s Best Friend Jessica Mulroney Had the Best Royal Wedding Déja Vu Thanks to Her Son

At the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, nothing captured the joy and celebration of the day more than page boy Brian Mulroney’s huge toothless grin as he walked into the chapel, holding Meghan’s veil.

And it seems that his cute “I’m so excited” pose is still a firm favorite of the 8-year-old after mom Jessica posted a picture of her twin boys and daughter Ivy on Instagram showing Brian pulling off the same expression. “That face Brian is making reminds me…” wrote Mulroney who had dressed everyone in white for the sweet family picture.

Followers of Meghan’s Toronto-based friend, a wedding stylist and brand consultant, were quick to make the royal connection, with one saying: “Best moment of the whole wedding – loved it.” While another noticed the difference three months can make when it comes to toothless grins at least. “Special family. His reaction was my favorite part of the wedding. Although, the difference now is that his two top teeth are coming in. His surprise at the trumpets and being toothless was hilarious.”

Meghan Markle and page boy Brian Mulroney

Meghan and Jessica became friends during Meghan’s time living in the Canadian city, filming the legal drama Suits. During their friendship, Jessica introduced Meghan to several Canadian brands such as Sentaler and Nonie, whom she still continues to support today. Sitting right at the front of the church, Jessica was said to be Meghan’s “unofficial maid-of-honor” while Brian and John had prominent roles as pageboys and ‘veil-holders’ while her daughter Ivy was bridesmaid.

Walking behind Meghan as they entered St. George’s chapel, Brian’s excitable reaction appeared to have been prompted by the trumpets announcing the bride’s arrival, something his dad, Canadian TV host Ben Mulroney later confirmed on CTV’s Your Morning show, which he co-hosts. “I asked him and he said he’d never heard a trumpet before. And I think when he walked in, I think he saw all the people there and the flowers — none of that was there during the rehearsal.”

The twins also charmed crowds with their enthusiastic waves as they drove along Windsor’s Long Walk on the wedding day. As well as “aligning companies with the right brands, celebrities and influencers” Mulroney continues to help Meghan with her stylish fashion choices, most recently liaising between her royal pal and up-and-coming Canadian brand Nonie, which Meghan wore to attend an exhibition marking the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela in July.