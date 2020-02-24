Meghan Markle's Friend Jessica Mulroney Denies Registering 'Sussex Global Charities' Website

Meghan Markle‘s friend Jessica Mulroney is denying reports claiming she registered the website sussexglobalcharities.com on Feb. 19 through her charity, Shoebox Project Foundation.

“If certain investigative journalists were to do their jobs, perhaps they would see that Shoebox Project Foundation is owned by a Mr Roy in North Carolina and has no affiliations or ties to our charity The Shoebox Project. Happy Sunday,” Mulroney, 40, wrote on Twitter Sunday.

Mulroney’s statement comes just two days after Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, released an update on their website, Sussex Royal, about their plan to launch a non-profit organization as they prepare to step down as senior members of the royal family next month.

“As shared in early January on this website, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not plan to start a ‘foundation,’ but rather intend to develop a new way to effect change and complement the efforts made by so many excellent foundations globally,” the website stated.

If certain investigative journalists were to do their jobs, perhaps they would see that Shoebox Project Foundation is owned by a Mr Roy in North Carolina and has no affiliations or ties to our charity The Shoebox Project. Happy Sunday. — jessica mulroney (@jessicamulroney) February 23, 2020

Image zoom Jessica and Meghan George Pimentel/WireImage

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Admit to a ‘Saddening’ Aspect of Their Exit from Royal Life

Additionally, Harry and Meghan hope “the creation of this non-profit entity will be in addition to their cause driven work that they remain deeply committed to.

Due to the rules surrounding the use of the word “royal” following their transition, Meghan and Harry will not “utilize the name ‘Sussex Royal’ or any other iteration of ‘Royal’ ” in their non-profit’s name.

Because of this, the trademark applications that had been filed for Sussex royal have since been removed.

“While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020,” the website stated.

Image zoom Meghan and Harry Chris Jackson/Getty

As previously reported by PEOPLE, a review is still set to follow after 12 months, at which point the royal family will revisit the agreement.

“While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place,” the website stated.

Harry will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader during this 12-month period, however, his honorary military positions will not be used. No new appointments will be made to fill these roles before the 12-month review of the new arrangements is completed.

Harry will also remain sixth in line to the throne.

Image zoom Meghan and Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Revealed Major New Details About Their Royal Exit

The update concluded with a note encouraging the public to use their website for “factual information,” adding, “In Spring 2020, their digital channels will be refreshed as they introduce the next exciting phase to you.”

Over the next few months, Meghan and Harry will be traveling to the U.K. to carry out several engagements. The couple first announced their bombshell decision to take a step back in January.