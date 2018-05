You might want to check out Nordstrom’s insanely awesome denim selection—like ASAP. The retailer carries some big-name designers that stars are completely obsessed with, but one of our favorite finds are Mother Denim jeans.

If you’re not already familiar with the brand, it is responsible for creating the jeans that just about every celebrity in Hollywood is obsessed with. We’re talking Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Gigi Hadid, and—yes—Meghan Markle.

Markle is such a fan of the chic denim pieces that she even wore them for her first public outing with Prince Harry. The 36-year-old actress proved that her style is completely different from Kate Middleton‘s by opting for something we’ve never seen the Duchess of Cambridge wear: ripped jeans. But the distressed Mother jeans are actually quite chic with a subtle rip at the knees and frayed details along the hem.

The coveted style by Mother Denim is called The Looker, and it comes in several colors and styles. And right now Nordstrom has some of the coolest colorways and styles of The Looker. We’d move quickly if we were you because they’re selling out fast. So get to it and steal Markle’s look while you can.

A version of this post originally appeared on InStyle.com