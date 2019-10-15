Meghan Markle Is Wearing Her 2017 Engagement Dress for a Special Outing with Prince Harry!

Meghan Markle has pulled a very special dress out of her closet!

After the Duchess of Sussex recycled many of her previously worn outfits during her recent tour of Africa with Prince Harry, she stepped out on Tuesday for the WellChild Awards wearing a forest green dress with a bow detail around the waist by P.A.R.O.S.H. The ensemble is certainly familiar to royal fans — it’s the same one Meghan wore in November 2017 after the couple announced their engagement for a photo call and joint interview.

Meghan, 38, even styled the look similarly to nearly two wears ago — she covered her shoulders in a long wool coat and wore her hair in the same loose waves. During her engagement announced she wore a belted white wrap coat by Line the Label, and on Tuesday, she wore her wool camel Sentaler coat.

It was all about green for the royals on Tuesday. Kate Middleton and Prince William wrapped up the first full day of their royal visit to Pakistan at a special reception in their honor. Kate glittered in a sparkling deep emerald column gown by Jenny Packham and earrings by Onitaa, sourced from Pakistan, while William cut a dashing figure in a traditional green sherwani — a long coat-like garment — by Pakistani designer Naushemian. (Kate was predicted to wear green during the royal tour as it represents the green flag of Pakistan.)

And earlier in the day, Kate wore an emerald green tunic by Catherine Walker over cream pants from Pakistani designer Maheen Khan for a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. She accessorized her look with a printed green scarf by Satrangi and earrings by Pakistani jewelry designer Zeen (her new go-to!).

The annual WellChild Awards, one of the annual highlights of the couple’s calendar, honors gravely ill children and their caregivers, and is one of the couple’s most emotional events of the year. They celebrate the inspiring qualities of some of the U.K.’s seriously ill young people and the dedication of those who go the extra mile to keep children healthy and happy, including the outstanding health, social care and education professionals.

The royal couple, who are parents to 5-month-old son Archie, attended a pre-ceremony reception where they met the young winners of each award category and their families, and the nominated healthcare professionals.

They shared a touching moment with a young girl who wore a tiara for the special occasion.

Harry, 35, has been patron of WellChild since 2007, and Meghan attended the awards for the first time last year. WellChild was also one of the four charities chosen by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to benefit from the generous donations made by the public on the occasion of the birth of their son.