The Duchess of Sussex "is voting" a source says, and will "eagerly await" the results at home with husband Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Is the First Modern Royal to Vote in a U.S. Presidential Election

Meghan Markle has urged people to vote in many of her public appearances in recent months, and today, she is putting those words into action.

The Duchess of Sussex is the first person in the modern royal family to vote in a U.S. presidential election.

A source close to the couple tells PEOPLE that Meghan “is voting in this election," however, the source would not say whether she voted early or will vote locally near her Santa Barbara, California, home on Tuesday.

During an appearance on the ABC special to mark the annual Time100 issue in September, Meghan said, "Every four years, we're told, 'This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard."

A friend confirms that Meghan and Prince Harry have been watching the events leading up to the election closely.

“They have taken a keen interest in this election and I’m sure they are eagerly awaiting the outcome," the friend says.

It's likely that they will watch the coverage and results at their home.

Although Wallis Simpson, the Duchess of Windsor, was also American and married into the royal family when she wed the former British king Edward VIII, it’s not known if she voted in a presidential election.

In August, Meghan spoke with feminist icon Gloria Steinem about the importance of women voting.

"People forget how hard women like you and so many others before you fought for us to just be where we are right now," Meghan said.

"If you don't vote, you don't exist," Steinem replied as Meghan nodded in agreement. "It is the only place we're all equal, the voting booth."

Prince Harry is British and therefore not eligible to vote. In fact, he recently reminded people, that he has not voted in any election. As a member of the royal family, he is meant to stay out of political affairs.

"Many of you may not know that I haven't been able to vote in the U.K. my entire life," he said.

In the Time100 special, Harry made a non-partisan intervention, hoping that the election battle would not descend into hurtful language — especially online.