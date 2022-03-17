Meghan Markle Is Launching Her First Spotify Podcast Series This Summer

Meghan and her team have had ongoing conversations with Spotify to ensure policies, practices, and strategies are in place to minimize the spread of misinformation on the streaming platform

Meghan Markle is hitting the airwaves!

An Archewell Audio spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday that the Duchess of Sussex's groundbreaking first Spotify podcast series is set to launch this summer.

The spokesperson added that more details about Meghan's podcast series will be shared soon.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry announced a multi-year partnership between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio in 2020 with the goal to "build community through shared experience, narratives and values."

Their debut podcast was released on Dec. 29, 2020, and featured a starry lineup, including Elton John, Tyler Perry, Stacey Abrams and James Corden, as they reflected on 2020. Meghan and Harry's son Archie also made an adorable cameo!

In January, Meghan and Harry joined a growing list of public figures in calling on Spotify to address COVID-19 misinformation on the streaming platform tied to Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. A spokesperson for their Archewell Foundation said the couple first contacted the company to express "concerns" about "the all-too-real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform" in April 2021.

The Archewell Audio spokesperson addressed those ongoing concerns in Thursday's announcement, saying that Meghan and her Archewell Audio team have worked closely with Spotify — and their senior leadership — to ensure that the digital technologies so many of us use every day are rooted in strong principles of trust and safety.

As production moves forward on Meghan's podcast series, Archewell Audio is eager to be responsible stewards of an audio landscape that is well-resourced with quality, fact-based information—particularly when it comes to public health, the spokesperson added.

When their partnership with Spotify was announced in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about their love of podcasts — especially amid the pandemic.

"What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction," Harry and Meghan said in a joint statement at the time.