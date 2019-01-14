Meghan Markle Is 'Gutted' by Sudden Departure of Her Bodyguard: Source

The personal protection office who has been helped guard Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the first months of their married life is leaving the service.

The bodyguard is understood to be leaving the Metropolitan Police, which runs the diplomatic and royalty protection squad, for personal reasons — and not because of any issue with Meghan and Harry, PEOPLE understands.

Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said by friends to be sad that she is leaving. “The Duchess is gutted — so the officer is also upset as she didn’t want to leave the team,” a source tells PEOPLE.

It is the latest departure among several staffers who have left Meghan and Harry’s team, including Meghan’s former assistant, Melissa Toubati, and veteran royal aide Samantha Cohen.

Scotland Yard, which employs the police protection squad, would not comment on the bodyguard’s resignation. Kensington Palace also declined to comment.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry watch a dance troupe perform at the Hive, Wirral Youth Zone, during their visit to Birkenhead on Jan. 14. DANNY LAWSON/AFP/Getty

Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, had a busy morning on Monday, visiting the town of Birkenhead and chatting with dozens of locals.

The royal mom-to-be revealed she is due in April and said she is “feeling really well.” She also thanked locals, including 92-year-old Dorothy Parker, for waiting in the cold to see her.

Dorothy told reporters, “I thanked Meghan for coming to see us and asked her how she was feeling. She told me she was feeling really well and said the best part of her day was meeting me. She’s such a lovely woman and so beautiful — I’m delighted I got to meet her.”