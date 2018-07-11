Meghan Markle Has Already Rocked Two Very Different Looks Today in Ireland: See the Photos!

Royal style swap!

Meghan Markle has mastered the art of the royal tour quick change. The Duchess of Sussex kicked off her second day in Dublin with husband Prince Harry in a bespoke chic taupe green dress by Roland Mouret, which featured her go-to boatneck style and draping detail.

She completed the look with a black Fendi bag and black suede heels by Paul Andrew. Meghan also wore a Roland Mouret dress the night before her royal wedding.

Following their visit with Ireland’s President Michael Higgins at his residence Áras an Uachtaráin, Meghan quickly changed into a more casual ensemble for the couple’s visit to the city’s famous Croke Park to see some of the traditional sports of the country. She also let down her sleek bun into loose waves.

For the first time since she became a duchess, Meghan wore pants on an official outing. She cut a stylish figure in a Givenchy pantsuit, which featured fitted black trousers paired with a matching blazer and a white shirt. She accessorized the look with a black belt (her wedding dress designer!)

Meghan took the field in a pair of sky-high pumps from Sarah Flint and traded in her Fendi bag for a small black clutch.

Meghan is getting a crash course in royal tour style — something her sister-in-law Kate Middleton is well versed in. On Monday, Meghan sported three separate looks (a first for the new royal!).

The day began with a military celebration at Buckingham Palace before Meghan changed out of her bespoke navy Dior dress and into her ensemble for their Ireland visit.