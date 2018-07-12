Irish Senator Deletes Tweet Claiming Meghan Markle Was 'Pleased' About Ireland's Abortion Vote

A now-deleted tweet from an Irish senator claims Meghan Markle was pleased by the results of Ireland’s recent abortion referendum, which moved to legalize abortion, The Irish Times reports.

Members of the royal family typically steer clear of political discussions to remain politically neutral, but on her first official overseas tour with Prince Harry since their royal wedding, the Duchess of Sussex allegedly made a comment in support of abortion rights.

While at a garden party at the British Ambassador’s residence on Tuesday night, Meghan reportedly discussed Ireland’s recent referendum with Catherine Noone, a senator of the Fine Gael political party. Noone wrote about the conversation in since-deleted tweets:

“The Duchess & I had a chat about the recent referendum result — she watched with interest & was pleased to see the result,” read the tweet.

Noone followed up with a second now-deleted tweet that stated: “I should say she seemed pleased — she was interested and very measured, not political at all.”

It’s well-documented that women’s empowerment is a topic close to Meghan’s heart, and the recent referendum, which dominated global headlines, falls under that umbrella. In May, the Republic of Ireland voted to overturn a law that banned abortion unless the life of the mother was in danger. An overwhelming 66.4 percent of the Irish constituency voted to legalize abortion.

Meghan’s biography page on the royal family’s official website embraces her history of standing up for women’s rights. In fact, it explicitly mentions the campaign against sexist language in advertising that she led as a preteen and her role as UN Women’s Advocate for Political Participation and Leadership.

As she settles into her new life as a duchess, she’ll continue to support causes in support of women’s rights and empowerment, and she’ll have Prince Harry, who she says is a feminist, right beside her.

Meghan doesn’t feel that she’s “giving anything up,” she said in her engagement interview about joining the royal family. It’s simply “a change.”