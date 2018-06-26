Meghan Markle may be royalty, but she still loves a pair of ripped jeans just like the rest of us. The Duchess of Sussex has already won over the hearts of fashionistas around the world with her style choices, from classic coats to cool-girl denim outfits. Known for inciting fashion frenzies whenever she steps out, Markle has caused designs from multiple brands to sell out within hours and even crashed some websites — all starting with the MOTHER jeans that she wore to her first public appearance as a couple with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto last September. The Ankle Looker Fray jeans in Love Gun quickly became one of the most sought after denim styles racking up a waitlist of over 400 people. Thanks to “The Markle Effect,” the jeans instantly became one of the brand’s top sellers and finding a pair has been close to impossible — but not anymore.

On June 26th, MOTHER restocked Markle’s go-style so if you’re in the market for some jeans, we suggest getting your credit cards out now, because we have a feeling that they won’t be in stock for long. Shop them below!

The Looker Ankle Fray in Love Gun

Buy It! The Looker Ankle Fray in Love Gun, $228; motherdenim.com

Don’t stress if you miss out on snagging a pair of Markle’s go-to MOTHER jeans during their restock: Revolve.com has a few currently still in stock and since the brand is coveted by tons of stylish celebs there are plenty of other amazingly cool styles to shop until the next restock. Scroll down to shop styles seen on Alessandra Ambrosio, Kristen Bell, Lucy Hale and Kate Moss.

Kristen Bell

Buy It! The Dazzler Shift in My Treat, $248; motherdenim.com

Lucy Hale

Buy It! The Insider Slit Ankle Fray in Not Guilty, $228; motherdenim.com

Alessandra Ambrosio

Buy It! The Sinner Fray in Losing Control, $173 (orig. $248); motherdenim.com

Kate Moss

Buy It! The Two Step Hustler Ankle Fray in Jumping Off Swings, $228; motherdenim.com