Meghan Markle Snuck in a Tribute to Friend and Bride Misha Nonoo in Her Latest Instagram Post

One day after celebrating her friend Misha Nonoo‘s wedding in Rome, Meghan Markle shared a photo of the two on Instagram.

A Saturday post on the @SussexRoyal Instagram page shared an update on Meghan’s capsule collection on behalf of the Smart Works charity, for which Nonoo designed a crisp white shirt.

The Instagram post featured a slideshow of three photos of Meghan, 38, at the launch of the collection on Sept. 12. In the second photo, Nonoo and the royal mom share a sweet hug and a kiss on the cheek.

“Just over one week ago, The Duchess of Sussex announced the launch of #TheSmartSet, an initiative to support the women of @SmartWorksCharity,” the Instagram post read. “In just over one week, your active support has helped equip the women of Smart Works with enough units from this capsule collection to help for a full year!”

“Though many of the items sold out quickly, most are being restocked so you can continue to play your part,” the caption continued, also spotlighting the collection’s partners — including Nonoo and Marks & Spencer.

Image zoom Misha Nonoo and Meghan Markle

The @SussexRoyal Instagram post came one day after Meghan and husband Prince Harry attended Nonoo’s star-studded wedding to technology entrepreneur Michael Hess on Friday.

The designer — who attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal wedding in May 2018 — tied the knot with Hess at Villa Aurelia, a picturesque 17th century property in Rome.

Meghan wore a tulle evening dress with sheer, puff sleeves and crystal embellishments from Valentino for the occasion, while Harry, 35, was classic in a black tux. The royal mom wore her hair in an updo, which highlighted her gold feather-style earrings.

The wedding was a VIP affair, with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, and Harry’s cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie among the guests.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Misha Nonoo's wedding

Nonoo has been a close friend of Meghan’s for several years, and it has been speculated that she helped introduce Meghan and Harry. The Bahrain-born business woman, who was raised in London, has long run in royal circles. Until 2016, she was married to Paddle8 founder Alexander Gilkes, who is one of Harry’s closest friends. Shortly after Meghan met Harry, she and Nonoo took a trip to Spain together.

At the launch of Meghan’s Smart Works capsule collection, Nonoo told PEOPLE the project “aligned so closely with my values of empowering women and dressing women for their professional pursuits, so there was no way I’d say no to it. I was asked specially to do the white shirt because that’s our signature. It was actually a very, very easy process. The Duchess is a consummate professional. It’s been a real pleasure to work with everyone on the team.”